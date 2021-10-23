BILL THOMASSON
I think we can all agree that one of the most sacred gifts we have been endowed with as parents is a child. From birth they captivate us with a sense of wonder as to how this miracle could be possible through the union of a man and a woman.
Now imagine that you have awakened in a whack-a-doodle world where politicians and our own government are now telling us that we have no say in the education of that precious gift. Welcome to the world of Terry McAuliffe and Joe Biden, who boldly proclaim that the education of your child is best left in the hands of the education experts.
Yes, Virginia parents and grandparents, Terry McAuliffe insinuated as much when he infamously proclaimed: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
I don’t know about you, but from years of personal experience I know that parents matter in the education of their children. History backs us up on this, and what is ever more galling is the very education experts who told us this in countless teacher conferences are now telling us just the opposite. All because it does not fit the political narrative and progressive change they want our country to make.
And now to grandparents, of whom I am one, I am proud to say that my grandchildren’s parents want their grandmother and I to be a part of their lives because they know how much parents matter.
Let’s show Terry now much we matter by voting for Glenn Youngkin on Nov. 2!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.