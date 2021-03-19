I am writing this letter as a concerned citizen, although I personally do not have any children or grandchildren in Frederick County's school system. It has come to my attention that the School Board approved and implemented, several years ago, a system to instruct our teachers and “influential” students how to practice “Critical Theory” in our schools. At great cost, a curriculum “developed and implemented nationally by Gary Howard, the Deep Equity program addresses the dynamics of power and privilege”(Wikipedia). It “creates a long-term, sustainable plan for systemic transformation, eliminating perceived white privilege and racism from our school." According to other sources, the idea is to promote seeing race, acknowledge white racism, confront racist behaviors and work for social justice (“White Allies Action Agenda”). Our teachers are expected to “always be listening for and identifying moments of bias, oppression, and other subconscious, identity-based assumptions and ideas that students bring up in the classroom.” (https://www.northeastern.edu/graduate/blog/equity-in-the-classroom/). Teaching, therefore, will take a back seat to this form of indoctrination in all our schools.
The first implemented class in our county was conducted on October 11, 2019 at Sherando High School (https://facebook.com/SherandoHighSchool/photos/a.534689886610131/2527613293984437). To their credit, the Frederick County School Board, on March 16, substituted a motion that included a position for an “Equity and Diversity Coordinator” and a “Title IX Coordinator” in the $195M FY2022 School Operating Fund Budget, using the money for additional classroom teachers, instead. I applaud this change but remain cautious about what those extra teachers will be actually “teaching.”
As a “minority” myself, my concerns should never be interpreted as a form of racism, nor an attempt to diminish the morality and importance of tolerance and impartiality in our lives. But any sensible parent will have to admit that it is essential to be ever vigilant and informed about what our schools are teaching the future citizens and decision makers of Frederick County, for our freedoms and the future of our nation depends on it.
Iris Flores is a resident of Frederick County.
Why does this look almost verbatim from Supr Graber's ranting last week? Do you even know what equity programs do and to whom they are taught?
No, you don't.
I would refer you to Ms. Bass' Open Forum "Equity program from a student's perspective" as well as talking to an actual member of the School Board or, more importantly, Dr. James F. Angelo, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction for FCPS.
“News told, rumors heard, truth implied, facts buried.” ― Toba Beta
