KELLY WARNAGIRIS
I have been helping recently with a mailing campaign for the giving season we are in. I work with the Winchester Swim Team, and as most do not know, swimming is year-round. The Jim Barnett pool has been closed a lot and has had mechanical issues. The club struggles to find facilities for our swimmers to make sure they stay in the water training so they can compete. We travel a lot and spend in other places for gas, motels and food for our meets because we cannot host any locally.
The 2 For 2 Foundation is embarking on a public/private partnership to get water and ice facilities and we need your support. We met the world records challenge that was symbolic of the decades of our community attempting to get these facilities to show a Community Can when they come together.
Now help meet our next challenge by donating! Feasibility studies are needed to make these facilities a reality now for our kids and our kids’ kids because:
Engaged healthy children grow to be an engaged healthy workforce that will contribute to their community in healthy ways.
Revenue raised stays here; stop 100% the loss of money that happens when we travel elsewhere for facilities.
Feasibility studies vary greatly, and high-quality ones can cost as much as $100,000. Make a donation that will support moving this project forward and support our local swimmers year-round. We need the $1 donations; we need the $242 donations; we need the $1,000 donations, and we need the angel donations.
Sustainable private fundraising + government willingness = success and no debt or raising taxes.
Be a community that can and a community that will succeed if you help.
The mission is to develop and maintain swim and ice-skating facilities to provide athletic, educational and recreational centers to the community. All volunteer-run; no employees or office costs.
The Winchester Swim Team is a proud partner of 2 For 2. So, why not you?
Partner with us and make these facilities happen. Mail a check to P.O. Box 1908, Winchester, VA, 22603 or donate online at www.2for2foundation.org.
