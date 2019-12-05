Liberals never know when to shut up. They scold us even on topics they know nothing about.
Take Kevin Kennedy’s last piece of drivel, his whining about criticism of the rotten squealer, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. Kevin tells us that Republicans are horrible for not believing every word from the mouth of a man in uniform.
Wow. Kevin is old enough to have been around when young men in uniform came home from war in Vietnam, and were greeted by Democrats who spat in their faces. Nothing apocryphal here, it happened.
Kevin certainly remembers how his media masters treated Lt Col. Oliver North, a man who didn’t just wear the uniform, he was actually in combat.
How about Gen. David Petraeus? Democrats not only destroyed him, they savaged Gen. Michael Flynn, too. How about Admiral Ronny Jackson? President Obama said he was a great guy, great doctor, wonderful person. The minute Trump hired him, Democrats said he was a womanizing, hard-drinking slob who got drunk and wrecked cars every chance he got.
The Democrats and media (one and the same) have a very long history of hatred for men and women in uniform. Hillary recently called veteran Tulsi Gabbard “a tool of Putin.” Indeed, Clinton unequivocally called a woman who served her country, a traitor.
Now, unbelievably, these same people say that anyone who disagrees with a squealing rat like Vindman “is putting party loyalty above country.” Party loyalty above country? Really? Vindman works for the National Security Council, with “Security” being the optimal word. Yet the eavesdropping, gossipy little cockroach can’t keep his mouth shut and runs to a Democrat named Adam Schiff to spew what he thinks about a classified phone call?
Liberals are so blinded by hatred that they cannot, will not, abide by any law or tradition, let alone respect the Constitution. When those who wear the uniform run to the press to smear their superior, their boss, the President of the United States, our country loses.
Trump made the classified transcript public. We all got to read it, and we have the option of making our own minds up. To write to this paper simply to parrot Washington Post or CNN talking points is not just a lack of conscious thought, it really is a waste of space.
Liberals who say that Trump held up vital aid that resulted in deaths of Ukrainians are among the dumbest blind followers on earth. Russian separatists began hostilities in the Donbass region in 2014, under the Obama regime. Obama never sent a single rifle, never nada, nothing. Got it? At least 10,000 Ukrainians died before Trump took office.
Trump sitting in the White House is the only thing that stopped Putin from hacking off more of Ukraine, so just get over your party-stooge, fascists selves.
You control-freak lunatics on the left can hate Trump all you want, but you cannot change the fact that he is the duly elected commander-in-chief of all those who wear the uniform. People with integrity who strongly disagree with their boss find other employment. To stay on the job with the specific goal of undermining one’s superior, well, I present Lt. Col. Vindman.
