On February 25, the U.S. House or Representatives approved, with the support of our congresswoman, Jennifer Wexton, the so-called “Equality Act.” Sounds good, right?
Wrong!! This bill amends the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and genderidentity in the definition of sex. It is a Pandora’s Box of nightmares. For starters, it obliterates the rights, privacy and safety of women and girls by allowing biological males who identify as female to participate on women’s sports teams, be allowed in girls’ and women’s bathrooms, locker rooms and dressing rooms, and to sleep in women’s shelters.
The law is a bizarre repudiation of the physical and psychological differences between men and women. It caters to a small percentage of people in our society while ignoring and actually putting at risk the safety of others. This act’s broad scope would force people in everyday life, and especially health care providers, to supply hormone therapies and even surgeries in accordance with “sex change” procedures.
The nightmare goes on. The act would shut down foster care programs that will not place children with same-sex couples. It would expand what the government considers a “public” place, forcing some church halls to host functions that conflict with their religious beliefs. It would strip from religious groups who hold to a traditional understanding of human nature, sexuality, marriage and family, freedom from coercion. It would force church or private schools to hire persons engaged in same-sex behavior contrary to their beliefs. Hospitals that refuse to perform abortions would lose federal funding.
These are just a few of the consequences of the Equality Act if it is approved by the U.S. Senate and becomes the law of the land. Contact your senators, Mark Warner, www.warner.senate.gov, and Tim Kaine, www.kaine.senate.gov, and let them know that this act is an abomination!
Joanne Seale is a resident of Frederick County.
