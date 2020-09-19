JIM JENNIS
Like many in the area, today I received a letter from Valley Health informing me that (because I am a Blue Cross subscriber) — due to the intransigence of the management of two corporations that are unable to come to an agreement — I and my entire family will likely pay higher health care costs beginning next year. I
In the letter I was asked to “Contact Anthem at the number listed on the back of your insurance card and ask Anthem to work with Valley Health caregivers to protect your in-network access to the care you need and deserve.”
Unlike many in this pandemic, who are suffering and unemployed, I am lucky enough to still have a job with an employer who provides health insurance. I am grateful to still have a job and to still have access to health insurance, but, unfortunately, I don’t get to pick the provider my employer authorizes. My employer picked Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield because they offered the best health insurance for their (and my) investment, so now I and my family are in the middle of a corporate food fight.
First. ...to correct Valley Health’s letter. ...this is not about “Valley Health caregivers.” That reference in the letter is misleading. This is about Valley Health CORPORATION. So with their solicitation of my intervention with Anthem, I guess I can now consider myself being employed by Valley Health as a “corporate lobbyist” on their behalf? Since the corporate leadership of both Anthem and Valley Health are not competent and customer-focused enough to solve their bottom line issues, I guess they need some help from myself and other subscribers? I am assuming that if, come January, I get a higher than normal bill from Valley Health I will be able to deduct my lobbying fees? I doubt it.
Bottom line: This whole situation is RIDICULOUS and a perfect example of why our health care system in this country is completely broken. I am frankly sick of hearing arguments from politicians and corporate leaders about how universal health care is socialism and how we have “the greatest health care system in the world.” We don’t. We have the most EXPENSIVE health care system in the world. I and my family see health care as a human right. It should not matter whether you are employed or not, whether you have insurance or not, how much money you make, where you live, where you worship or choose not to, or whether you are black or white or brown or green or purple. The only qualification for obtaining quality health care should be that you are a living human being.
I’d gladly opt for a national health care system as opposed to the current waste of time, money and resources. In the meantime, I hope Valley Health and Anthem can get off their butts and do what we pay them a lot of money to do: deliver health care to the public.
Jim Jennis is a resident of Frederick County.
(1) comment
Winchester Medical Center Profits:
2000 $11,917,127
2001 $ 4,262,944
2002 $25,868,766
2003 $35,113,921
2004 $46,711,931
2005 $54,346,679
2006 $57,422,789
2007 $66,617,961
2008 $ 9,500,911
2009 $53,757,390
2010 $53,104,420
2011 $62,029,246
2012 $50,522,325
2013
2014
2015 $71,439,119
2016 $58,416,060
2017
2018 $78,884,579
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.