. . . And on both sides of the aisle
“Never interrupt your enemy when he’s making a mistake.”
― Napoleon Bonaparte
Before venturing further, diehard MAGAs might don sneers in preparation for uttering “Never Trumper” insults, and progressives ought rehearse their “Trumptard” slights as I endeavor to upbraid both camps.
From the record, Robert Mueller testified before two House committees that Russia implemented a “sweeping and systematic” effort to undermine Americans’ confidence in their democracy and help Donald Trump win the presidency.
Yet, intuitively obvious truths are oft ignored when one listens through partisan ears, and daydreams beget false realities:
Trump’s adherents declare that Mueller’s investigation was “a witch hunt,” and starry-eyed progressives assert that “it gave us everything we need to impeach.”
Meanwhile, our enemy observes from afar and interrupts not: As the KGB’s former director, Putin’s forte was Machiavellian subterfuge, so is it far-fetched to imagine that everything worked as he’d planned?
After all, had Vlad helped Hillary, the best he’d expect was a nominal weakening of America’s economy; higher inflation, unemployment, taxes, entitlements, etc. Republicans would rattle sabers for optics, then resort to doing nothing as usual, which would just be boring.
But, what if a slapdash narcissistic former reality-TV host could irreparably weaken and divide the GOP, thereby setting the stage for a nationwide takeover by progressives (aka socialists) who would bankrupt America? Now, that would be “yuu-uuge.”
Let’s ask ourselves: Which years marked the rise of Antifa, when the inept Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) ousted a 20-year House member next in line for Nancy Pelosi’s gavel, and a president vowed primary challenges for congressional members of his own party who “don’t get on [my] team, & fast”?
When did a president celebrate his party’s 41-seat U.S. House loss by boasting that — had the losers “embraced” him — they’d have ridden his coattails to victory?
And, for sanctimonious progressives labeling Trump a racist, how about the hostile takeover of your party by “the Four Horsewomen of the Apocalypse,” freshmen congresswomen AOC, Pressley, and two anti-Semites, Omar and Tlaib?
Pelosi challenged Omar to “immediately apologize” for making anti-Semitic slurs, and Tlaib — the daughter of Palestinian immigrants — voted against a House resolution showing solidarity for the Jewish state in her bigoted effort to fight Israel’s “racist policies.”
AOC accused Pelosi of racism for “singling out newly elected women of color,” and the Nan kowtowed, so AOC and her “New Green Deal” are now in charge as patients assume control of the Democrat asylum:
Amongst the 26 presently declared Dem presidential aspirants, $210 trillion-plus was proposed in new spending, with the plurality — $94 trillion — dedicated to AOC’s “Green New Deal.”
Sanders’ Medicare for all pales in comparison at ~ $40 trillion over ten years, which even former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg said “would bankrupt us for a very long time,” so imagine what everything combined would do.
Yes, let’s do imagine, and perhaps Putin — a master among puppeteers — has enjoyed much beluga caviar and well-aged vodka while doing just that.
Franklin Fogle is a resident of Frederick County.
Well, sir, kudos for a conservative upholding the Russian witch hunt scam, thanks, but I have to ask In what world is denial of an ongoing attack on the United States not impeachable? And It's sad to see you buy in to comrade in chief's squawking "fear the socialists. First, a young person who toppled the next in line for Pelosi's gavel is hardly "inept." Second, most of the democrats do not embrace her or her policies, even though they are intelligent enough to know we have to act on climate. Third, I wish people were smart enough to understand that to be disgusted by Israel's current government is not a "I hate Jews" mandate. Jewish organizations are being pretty vocal about just that point, in case you hadn't heard. They may well be racist, butt that isn't the proof. And, if they are, they sure as heck aren't alone, either in congress or in the executive branch. Putin? nah, he hates all of us, he doesn't want us to be socialists, he just wants to ruin us. But that was an intriguing thought. I guess you don't want Moscow Mitch to bring bills to the floor to fight for voting security either, since even that "thing" is better than the evil socialists, right? Sad!
