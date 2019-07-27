With Trump, The Donald always comes first
CHRISTOPHER M. SOSNOSKI SR.
As usual, Donald Trump attempted to make a national event all about Donald Trump instead of all about our nation. This was yet another example of Trump putting himself and or his business interests ahead of the interests of the United States of America.
It seems he has more nerve than brain when you consider the fact that when his country called on him to serve his tour of duty in the war in Vietnam he took student deferments on four different occasions and when he graduated [as a genius] he suddenly developed bone spurs. How can anyone, especially veterans who answered their call to serve, stand behind someone who used these cowardly tactics and his father’s money to avoid going to war.
Now, years later, he wants to portray himself as some sort of patriot. Not only that, he is intrigued by oppressive strongman world leaders like Kim Jong-Un, Vladimir Putin, and the butcher Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and has attempted to befriend all three.
He actually believes his perceived abilities to cut a deal will somehow affect policy . There is only one conclusion we can draw from this behavior, and that is to further his personal business interests again ahead of the United States. He has no intentions to divest himself from his businesses that are most certainly profiting from his presidency, and he has resorted to executive orders to circumvent congressional oversight.
On top of that he constantly criticized President Obama for doing just that. Why won’t he release his tax returns as has every president in modern times has done. This administration has blocked all attempts of congressional oversight in a most unprecedented way.
This president is by far the most fraudulent crook to ever occupy the White House. How Republicans can continue to support this guy only points to their fear of losing their jobs. This may turn out to be the very reason they do.
Christopher M. Sosnoski Sr. is a resident of Frederick County.
And yet the Republican voters support him and the congressmen who do nothing about him. The voters are, in the end, the reason he remains with impunity. Republican voters are to blame for electing the President and the Congress. Voters are to blame. These voters are our neighbors. The problem is in our midst.
