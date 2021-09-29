ALFRED P. VAN HUYCK
Once again election season is upon us and as usual all sorts of promises and charges are flying around. By now most people have made up their mind about the national political scene and what they believe or don’t believe. But is any of this useful in deciding who to vote for in our 33rd District election for Representative in the Virginia House of Delegates, where the incumbent David LaRock is facing a strong challenge from Paul Siker.
When I decide on who to vote for locally, I throw away party labels and ask but one question: “Which candidate will work to enhance our rural economy, preserve our rural lifestyle and environment, and be open to hear our concerns about rural issues that arise during the Richmond legislative sessions?” Party labels means nothing, but who will answer the phone and take up the rural cause means everything.
I’ve found that both Republicans and Democrats share this love of our unique and beautiful countryside, our Blue Ridge Mountains and historic villages.
This year in the 33rd District of the Virginia House of Delegates we have the opportunity to elect a new fresh representative, Paul Siker, who has made his commitment to supporting our rural economy and lifestyle the centerpiece of his campaign.
His opponent, David LaRock, has largely been focused on national issues by joining those who refuse to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, attending the Jan. 6, 2021, Stop the Steal rally in Washington, D.C., and speaking out against the COVID-19 mandates. He has not found time to be an advocate for the rural interests and values of our 33rd District.
Therefore, I’m supporting Paul Siker in the 33rd District election this year. We need a champion in Richmond for our rural interests and he has convinced me that he can be that leader and spokesman we need for years to come.
Alfred P. Van Huyck is a resident of Round Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.