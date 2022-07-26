On July 23, 2022, Washington Post writer David Weigel had a piece published entitled, “On the campaign trail, many Republicans talk of violence.” Summarizing, GOP candidates say that if they don't win in November, Civil War is a real possibility.
Another Washington Post piece, by Colby Itkowitz, published May 31, “Guns are all over GOP ads and social media, prompting some criticism,” underscores the prevalence of guns in all things GOP, from Republican candidates' political videos and contests, to their family Christmas cards.
I am not a Republican party member. I find the GOP's obsession with guns/military weaponry to be repulsive and highly inappropriate in light of this country's constant gun violence. That GOP candidates continue to embrace weapons of war after the mass shootings we've seen just this year — in an Iowa State Park, an Indiana mall, an Illinois parade, a Kentucky state stand-off with police, a Tennessee night club, an Oklahoma hospital, a Texas elementary school, Chicago's “Magnificent” Mile, a California church, a New York supermarket, a Pennsylvania Airbnb, a South Carolina mall, a New York City subway, downtown Sacramento, CA, and an Oregon State park — is not only macabre but psychopathic. This sick fixation plays a role in America's cultural divide, as do the following issues: the Constitution/rule of law/peaceful transition of power; abortion; education/school curriculum; religion in government; health care/insurance/pharmaceuticals; Social Security; economy; media; employment/unions/minimum wage; taxes; UN/NATO alliances; free elections/voting rights; climate change; LGBTQ marriage; contraception; pandemics/existence of science; etc.
The Democratic and Republican parties share zero common ground on these topics. With the filibuster, very little advancement is made in Congress, leaving the U.S. to lag behind first world countries. We have majority opinions being circumvented by the minority view thanks to GOP Supreme Court Justices' sleights of hand during Senate confirmation. That's not a democracy; it's one-party-rule.
Red state Texas has often threatened to secede from the US. Why not let it, creating a two-country system, the Confederate States and the Democratic States? But, instead of getting involved in another Civil War — 640,000 died in the last one — can't this division be handled in a civilized manner? I don't support name calling, stereotyping, ad hominem attacks or threats of violence against an opposing party, but rather meaningful dialogue among stakeholders involving facts as opposed to conspiracy theories. We agree that the United States is not "united." Then why try to force red states into a point of view which, despite supporting factual data, is anathema to that group's culture?
The GOP complains this country is "falling apart" but doesn't consider its red states' rankings on issues of poverty, gun violence, literacy/high school graduation, health insurance, life expectancy, environmental safety ... There isn't a social measure the GOP can name without red states dominating the top 10 list of "worst." Wealthier blue states are tired of footing the bill for bad red state policy decisions, which negatively impact the entire country.
So, let's divide, amicably. California, the world's fifth richest country, will lead the way.
Michele Winter is a resident of Lake Frederick.
