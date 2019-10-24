As I was canvassing two weeks ago in Winchester I spoke with Mary, a woman in her fifties. I started with the usual “Hi, my name is Irina, I am running for the House of Delegates. Do you know about the Nov. 5 election?” and got an affirmative but unenthusiastic response.
When I mentioned health care and Medicaid expansion, Mary immediately got very animated. She said she knew all about the expansion and that without it she would have been in so much trouble today. That’s when she showed me a big scar that was just starting to heal. Very recently, Mary was ambushed by a life-threatening condition called aortic dissection. It is a silent killer; 40% of people who experience it die instantly, and the risk of death increases 3 to 4% every hour that the condition is left untreated.
There is no time to shop around for the least expensive surgery; it needs to be performed as quickly as possible. Mary was one of the lucky ones who survived the sudden onset of the disease and was taken to the operating room just in time. She explained to me that even though her income was just above the poverty line, prior to Medicaid being expanded she would not have qualified for any coverage.
Medicaid expansion provided insurance to Virginians earning less than $17,238 a year as individuals and less than $29,346 as a family of three. Without the expansion, it would have likely taken Mary the rest of her life to pay off tens of thousands of dollars of hospital debt, and what choice did Mary have? None.
This is the bright side of the story. The dark side is that since 2013 the federal government had been offering to pay for the costs of the expansion under the ACA, but for four long years our Republican-controlled legislature, including my opponent Chris Collins, blocked the funding simply because of partisanship.
It took the Democratic legislative contingent winning 15 additional seats in 2017 to convince a few Republican lawmakers to join the Democrats in accepting the funding and expanding coverage to 400,000 uninsured Virginians. Del. Collins chose not to join that bipartisan coalition.
I remember going to “Coffee with Chris” several years ago and asking him why he was not supporting the expansion, with so many families in our own community without access to quality health care. The answer I got was that health care is a very complex issue to tackle.
Yes, health care is complicated. So are many other issues the legislators have to solve but it is our duty as public servants to try. When every single health-care association in the state was advocating for the expansion, to help low-income families, save rural hospitals, and fund drug treatment programs, listening to these professionals would have been a good place to start.
I don’t know how many illnesses like Mary’s went untreated in those four years, but we do know 400,000 Virginians unnecessarily went without coverage during that time. As your legislator, I would never allow partisanship to stand in the way of sound public policy.
Please vote for me, Irina Khanin, on Nov. 5. I will always put people before politics. Learn more about my platform and how you can support mycampaign at Irina4delegate.com.
