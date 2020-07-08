I see articles and letters telling us what we should think about our own history and heritage. How very tolerant and inclusive! You tell us our history is bad and needs to be removed, yet you continue to take it out of the context of the era in which it happened. How very ethnocentric of you to place your modern, misguided, preconceptions on the people of the past. It is presentism, the illogical idea to take a quote out of history and judge it by today's perspective. You first attacked anything Confederate, judging all by the few. Even after we pointed out such things as only 4.8% of Southerners owned slaves (1860 census), the Corwin amendment, Lincoln's call for volunteers forced states to pick a side, Black Confederates, tariffs, Constitution...all because this modern concept [of] racism that Trotsky weaponized for the communists to divide America... it seems to be working. Do you condemn Lincoln as well, "I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races..."? Shall we rename or tear down his memorial? Of course not because it's history. While I'm no fan of Lincoln because of his unconstitutional war, I would be appalled at anyone who suggested that he be removed, but now some are calling for it. Shall we tear down Martin Luther King for his views on homosexuality by telling a boy..." The type of feeling that you have towards boys is probably not an innate tendency,...You are already on the right road towards a solution since you honestly recognize the problem and have a desire to solve it." Of course not. People all over the world throughout history believed and acted in ways that some might condemn today, but to those people that was the norm. It's called history, and it's diverse and varied and pretty and ugly... and removing it does not change it...and no one is calling for any of it to return, because we are a different people as a society today. No one but people using it for a political agenda thinks history supports the supremacy of anything today. No one looked at these names or memorials as anything but part of history until they were told to, when this agenda of tearing down American began. This is cultural Marxism, and yet even Marx used racial and religious derogatory terms. So where does it stop, this cultural cleansing? Must we all think the same government-approved thoughts? What happened to live and let live. Was Orwell right about the picture of the future? I hope not. Leave the people of the past alone. Give the individuals of the future the freedom to judge for themselves what to think of history and its players, using unbiased information. Do not hide history, let people be free to decide. Tell your representatives to protect memorials...or one day they might just get around to coming for yours.
Todd Kern is a resident of Frederick County.
(6) comments
Excellent letter, Todd. Thank you.
Great letter Todd! Didn't take long for the little socialist guy to chime in.....
Can we guess you hide your ignorance behind a fake name for a reason?
Like a bad marksman, Todd fails misses the target yet again...
No one is erasing history or altering the past. That would require memoryholes to be distributed from Minitrue to every house in the world, with strict order to destroy books and other documents, as well as artifacts.
What "Mr" Kern fails to address is the reason why the Confederacy was deified about twenty years after the Civil War. The United DAughters of the Confederacy, in an attempt to salvage their family names, decided to re-write history and make the War a struggle between the oppressive Union and the noble underdogs, the Confederacy. The first boom of monuments went up after the turn of the century, as many of the vets were passing away. The mythology of the Lost Cause was established. It even invaded textbooks, some of which were still in use in the 1970s, portraying the noble South.
I get that "Mr" Kern has made his living strictly off the fantasy of the Lost Cause. His uniforms and horsemanship are perfect. However, the shine quickly dulls once the reality kicks in. He is just another purveyor of the Lost Cause mythology, most likely taught to him at school and reinforced by his association with the Turner Ashby camp of the UDC.
Again, NO ONE is erasing history. It is now up to educators to step up the curriculum to inform students objectively about the war. I doubt "Mr" Kern will like the outcome.
You are missing more than the target, Bryan.the.Nuri.
The problem is not "taking it out of context". Everyone knows attitudes evolve. The problem is the inherent reverence for people who fought their own government. Love the heritage, hate the ideology.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.