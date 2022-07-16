There is an additional constructive step Winchester City Council should consider to address Winchester's drainage problems. The challenge will continue to grow as new homes and driveways and commercial and government buildings and parking lots are built. There is an alternative to paved driveways and parking lots that will reduce stormwater runoff and help the environment. Long-term maintenance costs would also be reduced since there would be no potholes to fill and no need for resurfacing or waterproofing. It might also reduce the need for extending or increasing the rain tax.
The alternative is permeable block surfaces for driveways and parking lots. These blocks are typically about 12 inches x 24 inches and 3-4 inches thick with large holes on the surface so that water runoff can pass through the blocks to the soil below. The holes can be filled with pea gravel or other types of gravel, or sand. They can also be filled with top soil and topped off with grass seed. When the grass grows the blocks are barely visible and homeowners just mow their driveway when they mow the rest of their yard.
The Falls Church City Council approved their use in the Falls Church Courthouse’s rear parking lot, which faces a county park. It looks much nicer than a conventional asphalt parking lot. These blocks are approved for use in Winchester and they are available through a local supplier (we have one and we like it).
It would be great if the City Council would consider using permeable block driveways and parking lots in future city government construction to set a good example for homeowners and businesses. Home and commercial builders should be encouraged to utilize them on driveways or parking lots where stormwater drainage is a challenge. If needed some economic incentives could be offered in areas with stormwater runoff problems.
Bruce Hahn
Winchester
