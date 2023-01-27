DELMARA “DEETZIE” BAYLISS
In response to the article, “Supervisors deny permit for humanitarian aid office,” I have several questions for Shawn Graber, who motioned to deny this conditional-use permit application without discussion.
First, according to the article, the owner of an unused barn wanted to allow a non-profit charitable organization the ability to use the barn for storage purposes only. The article stated further that the barn would be made available only several times per week, and limited to several hours at a time. Only staff, volunteers, and people dropping off donated items would have access to the barn. There would be no commercial transactions or profit to the owner. Charitable organizations such as Church World Services, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, Congressional Community Action Project, and Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter would benefit from the use of this storage space.
After investigation, the Frederick County Planning Commission unanimously recommended that the Board of Supervisors approve this property owner’s request for the conditional-use permit. Four board members, the majority, denied the request.
As a Back Creek resident represented by Shawn Graber, I am sorely disappointed by his vote to deny, and once again convinced that Mr. Graber is undoubtedly the most unqualified person to ever serve on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
I ask Mr. Graber, was it the term “humanitarian” that conflicted with your “showboating” approach of grabbing attention to yourself instead of representing the interests of your constituents that provoked your denial? Was it your desire, as usual, to make even the simplest issue complicated, controversial, and divisive? How is it that you and your three “quick to jump on board” Republican followers who scream “freedom” and profess less government interference and more protection for ownership rights, would deny a property owner the ability to store items for free in his barn to help charitable organizations?
I hope constituents pay attention to the votes of their representatives and realize the importance of their votes this November. We cannot tolerate another supervisor like Shawn Graber, or supervisors who appear to blindly vote to deny.
Delmara “Deetzie” Bayliss is a resident of Frederick County.
