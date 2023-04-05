Being a Roman soldier is a brutal life. You sign on for 25 years, and when that's over you get a plot of land on which to farm. That's if you survive.
Last week we did three crucifixions in one day, all men. It was the normal routine — one spike goes through the wrist where it meets the palm, the other goes through both feet. You learn to ignore the screaming and cursing. All part of the job.
There was an older woman standing in front of the middle cross, crying. Hey, I didn't write their laws. Why didn't she tell her Son to shut His mouth? Nobody held a dagger to His back and forced Him to proclaim Himself to be the — what's the word? — Messiah.
At least we got to bet on their clothes. The families didn't like it, but too bad. There was one piece there, very well-made, seamless. I'd like to have had it, but somebody else won it. I bet he cheated, the little creep.
We had to cut the execution short because of their silly Sabbath. When you're on a cross you have to pull yourself up to breathe, otherwise, you can't exhale. So, we had to break their legs with a club. Funny thing, when we got there the middle cross Man was already dead. He was only in His 30s. Strange.
Then I was ordered to guard His tomb? What, is Pilate so afraid of those pompous priests? Is a bunch of skinny Jews going to take on the Roman Army, half a million of us? But I do as I'm told.
The rule is, if you fall asleep at your post, you get bludgeoned to death by other soldiers. No exceptions. But I made it through the night. All praise to the divine Vesta for helping me. You can only study the constellations for so long. I'm so, so tired.
What was that? Thought I heard something. Can't be. What is that bright light? I must be losing my — wait, is that ... stone moving?
Judy Melton is a resident of Berryville.
