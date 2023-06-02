Why the big fight over the debt ceiling and why worry about it?
Well, if you are still working, you are going to pay for it in higher taxes soon. If you are not worried about it and not working, you will get higher taxes soon and less of everything — maybe like low assistance payments, or lower Social Security increases to name a few.
Tell me why we should be paying for others’ student loans that they engaged in to get an education? Why are they so special? They made bad choices, not you and me. Incidentally, I paid for my two kids to go to college — no government help there. (And they did get their degrees.) That would be many billions off this new budget to help us out.
Tell me why we should be paying more than other countries for the war in Ukraine? I think it is a good idea to help out, but others need to contribute their fair share also. (Let’s hope this does not get us into World War III.)
Tell me why we should be accepting all these immigrants? The government (you!) are paying for free hotels, meals, cell phones (300,000 a month), transportation, etc. The government will not tell us how much they are spending everyday (or month or year). If you knew, you might just start changing your mind on some matters. Why are they getting so much preferential treatment?
Better yet, can you tell me just one other country in this world who does so much for people who break into their homeland and are this good to them? The United States cannot support the world by offering free room and board, cell phones, etc.
Now, for the real problem about the debt ceiling bill/debate. Why did the president wait so long to start discussing it? The effort started over 100 days ago when the house bill was passed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and sent to the president. If this is so important now, why did the president wait 90-plus days before he started to negotiate? This is a set up.
The House did their part and then the President refused to do his part. The negotiations have changed the bill and things have been added and subtracted. Since it is thousands of pages long, only by reading the bill will you determine what has changed. Both parties do not like the changes and want more money.
Now, before you start chastising me, think about this!
If this is your money and you had to open your wallet, what would you do?
(By the way, this is your money!)
Earl Gratzer is a resident of Cross Junction.
