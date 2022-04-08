GREG KUJALA
“Did you catch the Tennessee Thistle’s prickly interrogation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?” asked Phineas.
“Yes, it seemed she was unable to form a complete or cogent question for Judge Jackson,” I responded. “Jumping from one exaggerated claim to another using unsubstantiated hyperbole, rabble-rousing really. Most distressing.”
“I felt she was interested only in sniping for political theater addressed to her apparently equally unsophisticated political base,” said Phineas, “Very annoying.”
“She was simply taking potshots, without any concern for revealing any truth regarding the highly qualified Judge Jackson,” I replied. “I was also irritated by the falsehoods that spewed from Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Josh Hawley.”
“Perhaps Senator Hawley was misinformed, leading him to act as a junkyard dog.”
“Misinformed by choice, my friend. He was told by many others he was incorrect. Even the New Republic editorial was incredibly specific regarding his errors of factual logic.”
“More self-aggrandizing political theater, not at all presidential despite presidential aspirations.”
“Senator Cruz and Senator Hawley pushed Judge Jackson to reiterate her answers regarding her sentencing patterns concerning convicted child pornographers.”
“They wasted so much time,” said Phineas. “Is that how other Senate Committees treat important issues?”
“I certainly hope not. Judge Jackson eventually said she had clearly answered those questions. She was poised and polite as she calmly repeated her measured responses.”
“Senator Hawley was incapable or unwilling to stretch his intellect to accept that the judiciary operates within a framework established by the legislative branch who formulate policy.”
“Senator Cruz acted like a bully, a spoiled school child attempting to have Senator Durbin enter a letter from nine Senators into the record. What the heck was going on?”
“Wait your turn, Senator Cruz,” said Phineas. “Grow up, sit down, and extend a measure of polite silence to Judge Jackson as she is being questioned!”
“After all the nonsense from the Tennessee, Texas, and Missouri senators, I was pleased that Senators Graham and Sasse were respectful and asked questions that allowed Judge Jackson to provide some information about herself and her methods leading to her decisions. I was elated to the point of shedding joyfully warm and appreciative tears hearing the brilliant truths spoken by Senator Corey Booker.”
“Perhaps a little over the top, but I agree, certainly the high point of the two-day deliberations,” responded Phineas.
“Senator Booker’s humanity, appreciation, and compassion were on full display as he advocated for Judge Jackson, noting her significant accomplishments in mainstream jurisprudence and commitment to her work.”
“Why did the other senators allow Senator Blackburn, Senator Cruz, and Senator Hawley to continue to badger Judge Jackson and waste the committee’s time?”
“Each Senator on the committee had 30 minutes to interrogate Judge Jackson as she or he thought fit, despite how rudely they acted.”
“Shows how little these three value their time in government to waste it belittling a cooperative and intelligent person.”
“But great thanks to Senator Booker, who restored my confidence that our system of representative government can work.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
