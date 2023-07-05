GREG KUJALA
“This is the third time I’ve seen you reading that book. What’s it about?”
“The title is ‘A Slave in the White House’ by Elizabeth Dowling Taylor,” I replied, handing the book over to Phineas. “Paul Jennings was President James Madison’s slave born and rose to prominence on the Montpelier plantation.”
“And his connection to the White House?”
“When Madison became President, he brought some Montpelier slaves such as Paul to serve as his manservant and some to assist his wife Dolly with her entertainment activities.”
“So, Dolly Madison really was a hostess with the mostest” chuckled Phineas.
“She served ice cream at Montpelier. James installed an ice-house adjacent to the mansion, which still stands.”
“What are you reading about now?”
“During Madison’s final years he remained active in Virginia politics, despite having debilitating arthritis, the descriptions of which make me believe he had rheumatoid arthritis. According to Gillard Hunt in ‘Life of James Madison,’ Madison spoke at the Richmond Convention in 1829 about allowing slaves to be counted as three-fifths the value of a white man in terms of voting. This gave the owners of large Eastern plantations a lot of electoral power to add to their own single votes.”
“Wasn’t that the calculus used in the Constitutional Convention assigning representatives from the thirteen States legitimacy to attend the Convention?” asked Phineas.
“Yes. Madison proposed assigning the same three-fifths value to the slaves to vote in Virginia elections. Grigsby in his book about the Virginia Convention and referenced by Ms. Taylor in this book, wrote that Madison stood up at the Convention and said, ‘Men cannot be justly bound by laws in the making of which they have no part,’” I said.
“Knowing you, I’ll bet you took that idea about giving slaves some voting rights and applying it to something in our time.”
“Well, now that you mention it, I recalled the debate in various States, including Virginia, to give voting rights to incarcerated people and freed felons.”
“I heard about that. Wasn’t there some discussion about whether they should vote in the district where they previously lived versus the location of their imprisonment?”
“That is what I understand is one of the sticking points about felons being allowed to vote.”
“Seems that the politicians have been interested in manipulating the rules surrounding voting eligibility for hundreds of years, whether slaves, women, or felons.”
“Disenfranchised people with little status in the political realm,” I pondered out loud.
Phineas leaned forward, returning my book, adding, “I think this issue applies to young people who can serve and die in our military, but who may not be old enough to drink a beer in a bar or to vote. Doesn’t seem fair.”
“What about the undocumented or non-citizen man from Guatemala who served honorably in our military then returns home, but commits a crime and is then deported to Guatemala? That is not right.”
“Just another example of taking advantage of the less powerful folks in our society,” replied Phineas.
