“Trump and his Republican cronies are trying mightily to make a mess before the Presidential Inauguration on January 20th,” said Phineas.
“Ted Cruz is showing his true blue colors leading the effort to nullify verifying the Electoral College’s count in the Senate, which will award Joe Biden the win,” I replied.
“Rep. Louie Gohmert should have spent more time studying the legal precedent around Pence’s role as President of the Senate in the process,” added Phineas.
“VP Pence will open ALL Electoral ballots, which will be tallied and amount to 306 to 232 to favor President elect Joe Biden. Pence cannot, by law, veer from that procedure. Cruz and his cronies have the right to voice their objections, but that will not alter the results of the Electoral College count,” I said.
“I’m sure you saw Trump debase himself on TV when he threatened Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of the state with possible prosecutable misdeeds if he did not “find” 11,780 votes in favor of Trump, which of course don’t exist.”
“I was impressed that Raffensperger released the tape showing Trump pressuring him to commit fraud and how he stood up to Trump and said NO WAY will I change the November 3rd count.”
“Trump has no qualms about lying and using fraud and illegal pressure, whether in dealing with the President of Ukraine or now with Raffensperger.”
“I am reminded of disgraced President Nixon’s handling of the Watergate Tapes,” I mused.
“Nixon resigned so Ford could pardon him for his crimes,” recalled Phineas.
“That brings up another issue we should all be very concerned about,” I said.
“What’s that?”
“Trump could resign the Presidency, Pence would become President, and as such could pardon Trump for all his crimes while in office.”
“Reading that list of crimes would take a full day,” chuckled Phineas.
“You saw how many of his crony criminals Trump recently pardoned.”
“The newsprint of that article actually reeked,” replied Phineas.
“The point is that Pence could pull a Nixon-Ford deal.”
“How can We the People stop that?” asked Phineas.
“Appeal to any shred of self-respect and honor Pence may still have. Pence’s rating would skyrocket.”
“But he’s a politician and Trump could offer Pence some sweet deal once he’s out in public life.”
"There are sufficient civil criminal charges tee’d up to indite Trump the minute after he becomes a simple citizen. New York State Attorney General Letita James and Manhattan Attorney General Cy Vance appear to have quite a laundry list ready to file,” I added.
“Trump and his family are probably sweating bullets over having red bull’s eyes painted on their backs the minute they leave the White House.”
“The money Trump will require to defend that list of charges boggles the mind,” I chuckled.
“Maybe Trump will cut a quick deal with Putin. Ukraine and Georgia are still in play. Trump may still get his Moscow Trump tower.”
“Don’t do it Pence. Look in your mirror. Be a man, don’t pardon Trump.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
Interesting to watch a bunch of protesters who feel they have been disenfranchised get poked fun at by the liberal media who cheered on the BLM violent protests, looting, and burning.
As I write this, several Republican members of Congress and members of the Senate are making fools of themselves for a man who will most likely stab them in the back tomorrow. Did you notice that I didn’t use the word “Congressmen or Senators? They are no longer deserving of the respected title. These individuals have stabbed the Constitution in the back and trampled the oath they took. All this mere theater might mean something if there was actual fraud. Arizona was accused of some shenanigans concerning their Electoral College representatives (?). I can’t speak directly to Arizona but in most states each party selects the appropriate number for the Electoral College before the election and they stand by and see who wins. That doesn’t seem subversive to me. These pathetic clowns are trying to grovel to a liege Lord who has no loyalty, no decency, no morality. I imagine it will be a shock to them how easily they are discarded. They will get what they deserve.
In 13 days, 22 hours and 45 minutes Joe Biden will take the oath of office and fully understand what that oath means.
Look at what is going on in DC at this moment! Insurrection by the deranged trump supporters, AKA, republikan$ /conservatives. These clowns, and all those who support trump, that PIG, are too stupid to know they are being used! They are all feeble-minded fools! They are in it for the theater. Their useless lives are so barren they seek something, anything , no matter how farcical, to bring purpose to their inane existence.
