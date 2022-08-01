GREG KUJALA
We were drinking our coffees, reading The Star. Phineas held up the front page. “Look at this. Putin says they’re just gettin started.”
“Sounds like Pacino in ‘Scent of a Woman’ during Charlie’s trial,” I responded reaching out to grab the front page for a look.
“He is truly a megalomaniac.”
“Trouble is, he has nuclear weapons with which to threaten the West,” I replied.
“You think Putin would use tactile nukes on the Ukrainian battlefields? Wouldn’t that destroy the land for any kind of future agricultural use?”
“Good point, Ukraine is one of the breadbaskets for the world. But the Ukrainians are forced to prosecute this war of Russian aggression purely from a defensive posture,” I said. “In a usual war, if war should ever be considered usual, Ukraine would strike Russian targets such as missile launchers within Russia and Belarus and not just keep taking it on the chin until the Russians tire out.”
“Like Rocky Balboa just kept absorbing Drago’s punches in Rocky Two,” added Phineas.
“I do not believe Vladimir’s generals and wealthy managers of his economy can be one hundred percent in favor of this protracted war with its costs in money and Russian lives.”
“Putin must have a strangle hold on his party.”
“Can no one reason with him down in his bunker?” I asked.
“So, any ideas to put pressure on the Putin monster?”
“Here is one. If we are a religious Nation and truly believe in the positive power of prayer, we should all pray that Putin stop his murderous campaign of destruction of Ukraine.”
“Pray him away? That’s your grand idea?”
“My mother belongs to a nationwide, Catholic prayer group. They pray for children with cancer, the sick and ailing in hospitals, the poor and hungry, whoever is brought to their attention needing divine intervention.”
“Has it worked miracles?”
“My sister-in-law belongs to a local prayer group within her faith community. She is all in, very serious about their efforts to assist substance abusers and other needy people.”
“Sounds like that movie starring George Clooney about paramilitary people who tried to knock over goats with their minds.”
“I believe you are correct, sir. If religious people could make a concentrated effort to send laser-like messages of love and compassion to Putin’s mind, even if it made the smallest impact ...”
“Then you think Putin would consider reversing course and stop the killing?” exclaimed Phineas.
“It certainly would not hurt either the Ukrainians or Putin and may galvanize the disparate leftward liberals and religious right folks here in the U.S. to participate in non-lethal action.”
“Why limit channeling of peace and love to Americans? Offer it to the world via the United Nations.”
“Phineas you think big. I like it.”
“I’ll draft a letter to the Secretary General, you write to the Pope, I’ll take the Baptists and Church of the Latter-Day Saints, and you get the Protestant denominations and our local Synagogue and Mosque.”
“The list goes on.”
