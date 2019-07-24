Always remember to be aware of cost, whether on Medicare or private insurance
“Look at this! I can’t believe it.”
“Let me see, Phineas,” I said reaching for his bill.
“Tell me if this is fair!”
“You had plugs inserted into your tear ducts. You were billed $185 for four procedures.”
“And $165 for the visit. Each plug took a minute.”
“I admit that is a nice gig for the physician. I would have to work four hours to cover just the plugs.”
“No one told me they would cost that much.”
“Your physician probably thought insurance would cover costs and you would not see the true charges.”
“Is that how you do business?”
“I list charges for new and return patient visits on the superbill, if that is what you mean.”
“What about procedures?”
“I tell people their charges if they ask, but it rarely comes up.” I replied. “I try to keep the insurance status of my patients in mind. Co-pays and deductibles all differ based on their insurance plans.”
“Would you not do the procedure if they couldn’t pay?
“I would write the difference off.”
“What about folks without any insurance? Would you not do the procedure?”
“That comes up with people from the Free Medical Clinic. I just do the appropriate procedure without charging. Most of the time we are talking about taking fluid from a hot joint.”
“Do you order tests without knowing what the patients will be billed?”
“Probably. Blood work is a good example. The last time I had blood work I was surprised at my own bill.”
“But you’ve can pay for your tests.”
“True enough.”
“What about the hospital? Do they tell you how much a chest X-ray or a night in the hospital will run?”
“That is a good question. I tried to find out before I had an MRI of my neck.”
“And ...?”
“The clerk was unable to determine my out-of-pocket expense.”
“So, you undergo expensive test without knowing costs,” Phineas exclaimed. “You wouldn’t buy any thing at Best Buy without knowing costs!”
“True enough. I needed the MRI. I thought to pay any difference my insurance did not cover.”
“So as a patient and physician you are somewhat oblivious to costs.”
“The health system encourages me to be passive. I cannot speak for others. I am a bit embarrassed.”
“I’ll bet you would not be so passive if you did not have medical insurance.”
“Actually, I recently graduated into Medicare and did not know enough about the system.”
“What’s there to know?”
“I signed up for Part A, but not Part B based on a consultant’s recommendations who thought my corporate Anthem would cover Part B and Part D costs,” I admitted.
“Didn’t turn out as planned?”
“Anthem’s Section 39 assumes I sign up for Part B Anthem is 20 percent of charges.”
Stick it to your shock. You pay the 80 percent.”
“I viewed it as a learning opportunity,” I replied with half a smile.
Learning, schmurning: next time ask about cost.”
