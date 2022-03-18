GREG KUJALA
Phineas asked, “Have you met Victoria? You may want to hear her take on the war in Ukraine, you know, expand your provincial mindset.”
“Glad to meet you, Victoria. Yes, I would like to hear your views about the impact of this terrible war,” I replied.
“My mother and sister live in Kiev, and I am terribly concerned they could be injured or worse by the bombings.”
“I am so sorry to hear that you have family, and probably friends in danger, Victoria.”
“Putin is a madman. He wishes only to destroy the Ukrainian people as he did the Chechens, bombed them back to the stone age. And for what? We don’t hear about the plight of the Chechen people now. They are not important to the United States!”
Phineas jumped in, more save me than to clarify the discussion. “What was the Putin’s reason for waging that war?”
“Chechen independence and dignity, what we all want,” responded Victoria.
I asked, “Are your mother and sister making an attempt to leave?”
“No, they are staying and helping in the war effort.”
“What are they doing?”
“My mother cooks for hungry soldiers and people bombed out of their homes.”
“And your sister?” asked Phineas.
“My sister, may God bless and protect her, is driving an ambulance.”
“That must be dangerous,” I added.
“Oh yes. She drives right up to the site of the collapsed buildings, gas lines still on fire, bloody bodies everywhere. What she must see, I could not bear it.” Victoria began to quietly weep.
“I’m so sorry I brought it up,” I apologized.
“Oh no, it is what it is and will likely be for a long time.”
“I wish NATO could provide air cover, or an Iron Dome like we provided to Israel,” Phineas said.
“Nuclear holocaust and World War III are very real possibilities,” I said. “But I wish we could do something, help President Zelenskyy take the fight to a Russian air base and bomb the crap out of the helicopters and planes terrorizing his innocent people.”
“Sounds like a mission for Dale Brown’s ‘Old Dog’ B-52,” said Phineas.
“I get your point, but Old Dog is fictional.”
“I’m sure our fancy Stealth Technology or Tomahawks could come in handy, just let one bomb fall on a NATO partner and it’s all up for grabs.”
“An expanded war is a terrible thought,” said Victoria. “I just heard on NPR that Russian troops have raped Ukrainian women as part of their campaign of terror.”
“Oh, my Lord,” I exclaimed, “Russians soldiers sank to that disgusting level?”
“I heard President Zelenskyy speak to Congress invoking the memories of the cowardly attacks on Pearl Harbor and the twin towers in New York City.”
“Powerful allusions, he’s a forceful speaker.”
“Church-illian. His inclusion of Dr. King’s words ‘I have a dream’ was also effective. Americans know those emotionally weighted words.”
“I pray his words do not fall on deaf ears,” said Victoria.
“May your sister and mother stay safe.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
