My friend strutted into my kitchen with a Cheshire cat smirk. “So, Mr. spend-months-of-House-time-and-millions-of-taxpayer-dollars, what did all the harangue accomplish?” asked Phineas.
“We pretty much knew the Senate would not convict,” I replied, “McConnell said he would be in lockstep with the White House on this one. The turtle would not stick his neck out.”
“Republicans in the House and Senate demonstrated they see no evil, hear no evil, and are not willing to offer any helpful information. They looked Trump’s misdeeds squarely in the eye and denied seeing anything but a booming stock market and re-election.”
“Not a backbone in the bunch to subpoena John Bolton or Mick Mulvaney.”
“Now Trump believes he’s off Scot free.”
“Oh, but I disagree,” I countered, “Trump has been checked into the boards as hard as if he was on the ice with the Capitols. No denying it.”
“His ridiculous tantrum tweets testify to his anxiety,” said Phineas.
“He knows we are all watching his every action.”
“We need to do more.”
“Sit him in the corner of the Senate under a dunce hat.”
“He should write on the blackboard one hundred times: I will not violate the Constitution.” Phineas was obviously enjoying the image.
“Just as a child allowed to misbehave and not disciplined, Trump will continue to be defiant. He will anticipate a lack of consequences for his actions and will not mature in any way,” I replied.
“Don’t you think it’s a little late for maturation?”
“My solution would be, ‘Second verse, same as the first.’ Do you know he could be the first President to be impeached twice in one term?”
“What would possibly constitute reasons for a second impeachment?” asked Phineas.
“Suppose Trump and Putin get together for a second secret confab outlining their next phase of disrupting world order, but somehow the CIA, MI-6, or the Mossad get the goods on their conversation. They blow the proverbial whistle on an agreement for a Putin land grab in Georgia with Trump turning the fabled blind eye. Perhaps the Putin monster requests pulling Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey further into the Russian sphere of influence with the goal of weakening NATO and Trump agrees not to impose the economic sanctions he previously threatened.”
“And for collusion and concessions Trump gets the go-ahead for the Moscow Trump Tower?” smiled Phineas.
“Think bigger, my friend. Perhaps Trump will again profit big time from a money-laundering scheme such as when he sold his Florida mansion to Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev for $95 million after purchasing it for $41 million.”
“Trump’s bottom line is improved. Follow the money straight to an impeachable crime.”
“Perhaps the courts finally get the intestinal fortitude to demand a peek at Trump’s tax records and find not all is hunky-dory in IRS land.”
“Now that’s a civil crime.”
“Al Capone was convicted for tax evasion, not murder or extortion.”
“I’ll take anything that lands him in jail. ‘Mr. ex-president, meet your cellmate, Bubba.’”
