I Skyped Phineas in his man cave.
“What ya drinking my friend?”
“Just a water, I am on call.”
Phineas looked despondent. “I’m so bored. Can’t go out for a beer. My gym and Bright Box are closed.”
“You have the Covid blues my friend.”
“So, what can I do? I’ve watched enough Netflix for a lifetime and March Madness is a non-starter.”
“We could play Skype Scrabble or Monopoly or a very long game of Canasta,” I offered. “It will be a challenge, but fun to try.”
“You building anything these days?”
“An artsy Santa Claus and a Valentine book shelf. I could build a wine rack for you and you could stain it.”
“I saw you out in your garden.”
“Tee shirt weather for moving daffodils around,” I replied.
“I know it’s not s’posed to be fair, but this may go on for months!”
“You know the saying.”
“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade?”
“Take time to learn a language with Babbel, read a book ..., ”
“Library’s closed and Trump said to stay home, no more than five people together.” Phineas sounded desperate, but not outright rejecting the idea of reading a book.
“I hear you. Amazon up a Kindle, load it online with novels or biographies you have wanted to read, all amazingly inexpensive,” I suggested.
“I did want to learn more about Kurt Cobain, maybe Obama.”
“There you go. Actually, I could lend you my Nook. You load on the books.”
“You think we could both read the books, maybe get together and talk about them?”
“Phineas suggesting a book club?”
“Yeah, yeah, but these are desperate times. Your wife likes to read, maybe she’d join and make it three. Plus, she’s a great cook. You could have some home-made pizza.”
“That is more of a draw for me than Kurt Cobain. Good idea. I’ll ask her about a night that works. You have anyone in mind to join in?”
“Maybe. I’m not sure if she’s a book person.”
“So, you have one night a week for literature. I could woodwork in my shop and pass it to you to finish up. Do you have any home improvement ideas for your house,” I asked?
“Never considered that. All this time on my hands, that powder room could use an upgrade.”
“You could keep costs down doing the work yourself,” I offered. “Perhaps make your own dinner.”
“I can make pizza, get beer and hunker down in front of my 72 inch with NFL reruns.”
“Great idea, Phineas. Restaurants are closed.”
“I’m glad you called. Maybe do cards or Skype Scrabble one night, talk about a book another. Dinner and a movie on Mondays, and woodworking another night.” Phineas’ mood was much brighter than when I first came in.
“We may become so used to entertaining ourselves, we will not notice when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.”
“One thing, the beer ... “
“Not Corona.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
