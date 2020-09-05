“Phineas asked me to check on you while he is off camping.”
“That was thoughtful of Phineas and kind of you, Rose, to come by,” I replied.
“You know I have different ideas where and how your conversations with Phineas should go.” She smiled at me.
I returned the smile. “I have been considering what you said about my intended audience.”
“Oh really! So, there is a small crack in your massive ego.”
“Was that a snark?”
“Just a smirk, my delicate man. What was your breakthrough?”
“You asked if my intent was to change minds or speak to the choir of believers,” I replied.
“I thought the former a poor use of your time and talent.”
“So, now I have talent.”
“An inkling in some of your conversations. Carry on.”
“I have two aims. First to present coherent views on both sides of issues so a person on the fence, hands grasping what I believe is less than reasonable, but toes dangling in the cool water of reason, so he can jump in.”
“You make it so poetic. Of course, the cool water flows from your world view,” Rose countered.
“Granted. I wish to share my factual comfort zone to motivate similarly minded people to work and vote for change.”
“How beneficent! Perhaps you’re just arrogant,” Rose commented.
“I attempt to respect both sides, refraining from name calling and personal attacks.”
“Perhaps your August installment nudged a bit too close to that line of balance.”
“Point well taken. In my defense I felt a dark threat was oozing out of the White House.”
“The Shadow of Mordor?”
“I am being serious. Kristallnacht was a wake-up call ignored by many.”
“Whew, Sauron and Hitler in one image.”
“Switching the subject, what are your thoughts of Biden’s pick for VP?” I asked.
“Kamala is and will be tough, not afraid to go toe to toe, face to face in committee meetings. Her arguments are reasoned; her forceful delivery should not intimidate those equally well versed on the topics. I appreciated her factual style during the debates.”
“But she has baggage about her choices concerning resisting criminal justice reform while a prosecutor.”
“She did her job, perhaps not feeling the current tsunami to reform existing police behaviors,” Rose replied. “She performed well as prosecutor. One could say fairly and according to the law.”
“Her views of incarceration evolved from those as Chief Prosecutor to a Senator where she advocated for reform and the need for alternatives to formatted incarceration.”
“I hope she will be a strong point person behind Biden. I anticipate Kamala shining light on Trump’s total lack of ability to deliver reasoned or even accurate statements,” Rose said.
“Biden should now deliver more confident critiques of the woeful lack of coherent leadership and misdirected, poorly researched Executive Decrees oozing out of Trump.”
“Oozing? You have again crossed that line into personal attacks, in connotation if not denotation.”
“I want the Biden-Harris versus Trump-Pence smackdowns to commence ASAP.”
“Let the rout begin.”
Greg Kujala is resident of Winchester.
