“Well he’s made a fine mess of it all, hasn’t he?”
“Are you referring in Stan and Laurel fashion to Trump’s lack of vision and leadership in the current crises?” I replied.
“Trump was more interested in the Corona-virus’s effect on his re-election prospects than on public health measures for testing, prevention, and treatment.”
“I agree the Trump-Pence pair lacked anticipation of what was surely to erupt in our country, but Trump’s lack of vision is not new. He has not paid the least attention to experts such as Dr. Fauci who told him what was coming down the pike,” I added.
Phineas looked up from the Star article, “You’re right, Trump doesn’t read reports, because he believes he knows everything and can deal with complex issues on the fly. He followed his gut, certainly not evidence when he claimed we would have testing kits and a vaccine very soon, without having a shred of evidence that these things would really happen.”
“It is short sighted, magical thinking, if thinking was actually involved. It is a shame that dozens of people in the Seattle nursing home and the synagogue in New Rochelle paid the price for his lack of foresight. Granted, without the necessary kits to test for the virus public health officials could not know COVID-19 was already incubating all over our country, ready to develop in New York City and other major metropolitan locations.
Valley Health and the Virginia Department of Health have already set in motion a more robust detection and treatment protocol than most medical systems in the U.S. Doctors Restrepo, Armstrong, and Galbraith and the Valley Health administration deserve tremendous credit and appreciation for their handling of the Ebola threat. Many of the same measures are going to prove immensely powerful tools in the coming months.”
“White House foot dragging about detecting the extent of infections under the radar led to being unable to make the hard choices of admitting it was an epidemic, not fake news concocted by Democrats and definitely not likely to just go away with warmer weather.”
Phineas was becoming angry. “The man first denies there is a problem, blames others for bringing it to national attention, then appoints Vice President Pence to take charge of such an important crisis. Pence denied his HIV crisis was caused by sharing dirty heroin needles when governor.”
“Trump thought he could simply supply funds to a market in crisis, not appreciating the previous Bull Market was based on overweening confidence and that once that confidence was allowed to erode due to the lack of intelligent leadership, market investors would pull out and run for safer havens.”
“I personally see this Bear market as a buying opportunity,” smiled Phineas.
“So, you are now a player.”
“I’ll do my small part to restore confidence, hopefully make a few bucks.”
“My medical colleagues will do some heavy lifting in the coming months to keep us healthy. I hope you will be around to enjoy your investment foresight.”
(2) comments
Mr. Greg Kujal should run for President since he knows he could have done it better. It seems there are always these conceited people running around shooting off their mouths after the fact. Let’s talk about real management.
On day one you know nothing. Your historical knowledge on such a subject is next to nothing. So you call in the experts. They are a funny kind of people who never want to be wrong, and therefor never stick their neck out. They teach the president about history and bring him up to speed on the background, but they won't recommend strong action because they are intellectuals, not leaders. They tell you we need to know how contagious this is and how deadly it is. Our only source of information is China which has suppressed the information for a month. Trump floats the idea of closing the boarder to China.
Remember the resistance he got trying to keep Muslims from terrorist countries from coming into the country? One country even had a passport printing machine stolen by the terrorists. As I recall this writer argued against that ban. Leftists have made it more difficult to take the necessary action. So, there was a discussion of about a week before the Administration agreed to try another Trump travel ban.
The left always accuses the President of being a dictator but is another political lie. He has carefully understood the problem as information becomes available and legally taken the necessary action. He created wavers to legally allow competing companies to jointly work on testing equipment. That took several days and many meetings. He has reorganized 3 different departments on biologics into one to better serve the nation under one command. And now, with approval of his advisers, he has broken with the standards for drug approval and in one day gotten approval to begin immediately on human trials of a vaccine. There are many legal and bureaucratic roadblocks to be overcome. Greg, you think you are so smart that you could do better. You are a terribly ignorant person who thinks there is nothing to being a successful manager of a huge bureaucracy.
He is now claiming he knew it would be "very bad" from the beginning. Listen to the doctors. scientists. most governors.
