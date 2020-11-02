“Have you read Friday’s Star?”
“Not yet. Anything interesting?”
“A couple articles on what it means to be a Catholic and Catholicism’s prohibition against abortion.”
“Certainly, a hot button issue after adding Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.”
Phineas nodded in agreement. “I think there is already a case tee’d up for the Court to overthrow Rowe versus Wade.”
“What were the arguments in the articles?” I asked.
“Let me show you.” Phineas unfolded the paper and handed it to me.
I read Mr. Ludwig’s words. “So, being in favor of a woman’s right to an abortion is incompatible with practicing Catholicism?”
“James Altman says that even voting for a Democrat supporting abortion rights is evil. Where does Bible stipulate this? “Thou shall not kill” in the Ten Commandments?”
“Joe Biden is a Catholic, advocates for a woman’s right to choose, and attends mass regularly.” “Republicans tried to make something of it, but were saddled with Trump’s very non-religious behaviors,” Phineas added.
“Trump is a cad in word and action.” I replied. “Advocating grabbing a woman’s genitals and having intercourse outside his marriage to Melania. Disgusting.”
“Remember, John Kennedy famously slept in the White House with Marilyn Monroe. I assume Jackie was in a bedroom not too far away. At least Melania could retreat to New York City.”
“Back to a woman’s right to decide what she will do with her body. Granted, at some stage there is a fetus . . .”
“Which may or may not be able to survive at that moment outside the mother’s womb.”
“Don’t minimize the ability of the mom and dad to properly care for the child to be.”
Phineas looked up at me. “That’s a tough decision, have the abortion or deliver an unwanted child into a world of poverty, drug addiction, or God forbid have a baby who was conceived during a rape. Whew.”
“Anti-abortion protestors, even gentle and reasonable ones, I wonder whether they also protest child molestations by men of the Catholic cloth.”
“Often those Catholic priests were merely reassigned.”
I picked up the paper again. “Back to the quandary of Catholicism allowing a person of faith to continue as a practicing Catholic while advocating for a woman’s right to choose.”
“I’m a Catholic. Don’t make it to mass every week, try to live by the Ten Commandments, respect others as I would want to be treated, follow the Beatitudes: all reasonable stuff,” mused Phineas, “And I believe in a woman’s right to choose.”
“I too was raised Catholic, but I have been an active member of a Second Baptist Church, attended Universalist Unitarian and Methodist services for many years, even went to Temple while in Israel. But I feel more at home with the Catholic mass and I too support her right to choose. Do I deserve eternal damnation?”
“Perhaps anti-abortion energies could be focused on removing conditions resulting in poverty, addiction, and unprotected intercourse.”
“Then a woman would be able to choose to nurture her child.”
Greg Kujala lives in Winchester.
“I want every young woman to know there’s a place for you in America if you are pro-life, if you embrace your religion and you follow a traditional family structure — that you can go anywhere, young lady,” says Lindsey Graham. So, no, apparently. Pump em out ladies, stay barefoot and at home
