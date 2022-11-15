GREG KUJALA
“Phineas, do you recall the book “Dreamland” by Sam Quinones about the oxycodone overdose epidemic that swept the middle of America a few years ago?”
“Yeah. That book really opened my eyes how the Sackler family, Purdue Pharma, and their sales force teamed up with distributers such as McKesson, Walmart, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergan to swamp the common sense of rural family physicians and got them to overprescribe those high potency opioids and cause lethal addictions in thousands of young people.”
“A terrible legacy that is still not resolved,” I replied.
“Why do you bring it up?”
“Mr. Quinones has just released another documentary, “The Least of Us” about the fentanyl and methamphetamine epidemics killing thousands of addicts.”
“I heard that fentanyl and a bunch of designer opioids are being mixed into heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and oxycodone,” added Phineas.
“Users are for the most part not aware that they are consuming fentanyl, which is so potent that it is causing lethal overdoses.”
“Why would drug dealers cut fentanyl into methamphetamine or cocaine? A dead customer is not good for repeat business.”
“Fentanyl is potent, inexpensive to synthesize, and easily hidden, I replied.”
“I don’t understand the mind of an addict, risking death just to get high.”
“Mr. Quinones discusses some unusual research in his second book about that problem. Bart Hoebel, a researcher at Princeton, studied rats and found they could easily be addicted to sugar water and cross sensitized to amphetamine.”
“So what is the parallel to human addicts?” asked Phineas.
“Turns out there is a portion of the brain called the locus coeruleus that is stimulated by opioids. Lacking a constant supply of opioids drives the cravings.”
“How much time can a person stay high?”
“Eventually it’s not so much getting high as preventing withdrawal that drives the addictive behavior,” I said.
“Does Quinones discuss the differences between how meth, heroin, and fentanyl affect the locus coeruleus?”
“Pretty much similar. But get this, Sam discussed how rage is intoxicating to the brain, similar to an addictive substance,” I replied.
“So you are going to tell me that the Trumper and his January 6th crazies are driven by anger addiction? Boy that would explain a lot!” exclaimed Phineas.
“Have you ever seen Trump truly pleasant and happy?”
“He smirks, he snarks, he demeans, and denigrates, which is as close as he comes to sharing a positive emotion,” replied Phineas.
“These actions stroke his brain,” I added.
“What a screwed-up man.”
“Ruined as a child from what I’ve read.”
“He wields such power, which could be used for good.”
“But then he couldn’t feed his immense ego.”
“That ego is going to be indicted from multiple directions, state and federal.”
“Those legal matters will feed his outrage and likely supercharge his pleasure center,” I said.
“And this is a man who wants to have his minions re-elect him President?”
“He’s an autocrat who would gladly link shoulder to shoulder with Putin and preside over the demise of democracy.”
