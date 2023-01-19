“Dude, why are you crying; what’s wrong?”
“Adrian O’Connor just died after a prolonged illness.”
“Wasn’t he the editor of the editorial and opinion page?”
“He was much more than that. He was a friend. Always available and always helpful,” I replied.
“You’ve written quite a few Open Forums, haven’t you?”
“Mr. O’Connor was kind enough to publish more than a hundred. He was gracious and generous with his time as editor. My articles were always better for having his comments.”
“I remember the time you went on and on ...”
“That one was about 950 words.”
“Adrian told you to whack it in half, tighten up the points you were trying to make, then submit two articles. I remember those weren’t bad.”
“That was the beginning of my education, and it served me well. He instituted the 500 word and one article per month limits. Many times, I felt I was writing Haiku,” I replied.
Phineas paused, “Mentor and a literary resource.”
“The articles always brightened up my mood.”
“Do you plan to continue to write a monthly Open Forum? Will it be difficult?”
“Certainly. Not to be rude or dismissive, but Adrian’s shoes were large. Our new editor will need time to fill them. Adrian had the knack of often running my Open Forum articles simultaneously with a local writer with the opposite take on the topic at hand. Point-counter point in real time.”
“Didn’t he always provide the titles for your conversations?”
“Yes. He also wrote the side columns on 'Our Views' and 'Valley Recollections.'"
“And occasionally a piece on a historic Civil War event that had occurred in our area.”
“That was his avocation. As busy as I know he must have been, he always made time for my questions, to improve the Open Forum conversation, given the bothersome 500-word limit.”
“Did you two ever get bogged down in politics, have a real knock-down over our Trump, seeing how you and he were of opposite viewpoints?”
“Never came up. He was always the gentleman. I would try to present both sides of an issue without being insulting to the powers that be, keeping it light. We discussed facts and he critiqued my weaker pieces, always improving them.”
Phineas smiled, “A win, win situation that kept you coming back for more. Was it ever uncomfortable?”
“Never. I really enjoyed sitting across from his desk, just talking. He never took out the red pen or did an English teacher demolition, never an awkward exchange of ideas.”
“So, did you have a chance to wish him well in retirement?”
“We spoke at his retirement party, and I supplied the Apple Jack Daniels.”
“So, you’ll carry on without his guidance? You know you and I will keep solving the world’s problems. Never a lack of knuckle headed, self-serving politicians.”
“I will try.”
“You’ve got 500 words to play with.”
“But I will be on my own now.”
“You’ve had a great teacher, you’ll do fine, my friend."
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
