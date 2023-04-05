“Hey, read this. Artificially intelligent programs can speak for you, even research and write your paper.”
“I can remember writing a term paper, I mean writing with pencil and paper,” exclaimed Phineas. “Maybe typing it up later on my trusty Smith Corolla to make it presentable.”
“No word processing or Googling a reference. I had to get off my butt and open the dictionary, no spell checking back then,” I agreed.
"Do you recall going to, dare I say it, the library or flipping through the pages of the Encyclopedia Britannica? I’ll bet you added an extra “t” to Britannica and had to spell check yourself, didn’t you?” chuckled Phineas.
“Thank God for those double blue underlines,” I said.
“And now students can access an AI program to all but write their entire thesis!”
“Do you remember Billy who had the unbelievable fortitude to insert the phone book into the middle of his thesis?”
“He knew the prof read only the beginning and the ending and just weighed some of the assignments,” Phineas recollected.
“Billy was just plain lucky.”
“In our time before AI, the profs were looking for standardized paragraphs lifted from a popular book and inserted into a student’s argument.”
“When all you had to do was cite the original author of that thought and you were home free,” I replied.
Phineas leaned back in his chair and intoned, “AI, my sweet, write me a term paper, perhaps 30 pages or so, on the relationship between the Austro-Hungarian empire and the Balkans prior to and after the Serbian militant shot Archduke Franz Ferdinand and triggered World War I. Compare this to the current situation between Russia and Ukraine.”
“I noticed you had Wikipedia open when you were prattling on, Phineas,” I said flashing a smile.
“Would you like to see the finished product of my, well the AI’s, labors?”
“Perhaps you could submit it to Wikipedia.”
“Wicked-pedia more likely,” added Phineas.
“The information has to come from somewhere,” my friend.
“Neither you nor I went through the aggravation of looking up all the primary sources for what is included in references such as Britannica or Wikipedia.”
“I did for my scientific work,” I replied.
“Well, I wrote more in the humanities, often my insights and opinions about what the short story said to me.”
“True, but you must have been assigned the task of looking back to authors touching on the existential topic explored in ‘A Clean Well-Lighted Place’ by Hemingway.”
“Okay that didn’t happen very often.”
“So, how does Sartre relate back to AI replacing cognitive work?” I asked.
“Is using the AI to do my brain’s work wrong?” asked Phineas.
“Not precisely, by employing the AI to do the labor, then claiming it as your own, you have redefined what and who you are. A glass was first a concept, then a creation. It is up to you to fill it with what you chose to be.”
“I want to be a glass of clean water.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
