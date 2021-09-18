“Phineas, I am glad I ran into you. I need some advice.”
“What’s bothering you, my friend?”
“I spent an afternoon working side by side with a carpenter who would not wear a mask indoors and who denied the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations.”
“You asked him why he was not wearing a mask when clearly all were required to wear one?”
“I innocently related not wearing masks in schools and indoor gatherings to the terrible spike of COVID-19 cases among adults and children in Florida.”
He replied, “So you believe the media’s reporting?”
“I was dumbfounded.”
“I see cases in the Winchester Medical Center, mainly unvaccinated individuals, some extremely ill having contracted the delta variant, and an unfortunate few already on ventilators,” I replied.
“I don’t think we should continue to discuss politics,” he added. “The current administration and the media are in cahoots, not to be trusted to give us the truth.”
“This is not a political discussion. Who do you trust for your information,” I asked. “I trust Dr. Fauci, an honest man providing facts supported by scientific information, trying to prevent illness.”
“That Tony is a fraud and a pawn of left-wing politicians. The vaccines were rushed to production and millions of fearful people bought into the misinformation. I and many of my friends have not taken the vaccinations and we are fine.”
“So, no one in your family or circle of friends have tested positive for COVID-19?”
“Grannie just died from COVID-19 despite going to the hospital. We had a funeral in Moorefield. Forty-five friends and family paid their respects.”
“I hope no one became ill after that gathering.”
“Oh yeah, 30 people tested positive within a week.”
“Anyone wear a mask?”
“Only the preacher. There was no need. We were outside.”
“Anyone now in the hospital?”
“About 10, a couple kids, mostly adults.”
“And that does not bother you?”
“We have our Constitutional rights. No one should tell us to wear masks, stand apart, or get vaccinated.”
“I believe you have the right to avoid safety measures and contract COVID-19 infection,” I replied.
“What will he do with a fever of 104 degrees, cough and shortness of breath?” asked Phineas.
“Go to the ER.”
“He will seek medical care from the same physicians who recommended vaccination?” asked a dumbfounded Phineas. “Will he follow their advice?”
“If he does not get better he will sue the hospital.”
“He claims the right to avoid vaccinations, masks, and spacing, and has the right to be treated and cured?” asked Phineas.
“He claims the rights to ignore preventative measures, to become ill with COVID-19, the right to use our limited resources, and the right to die on his own terms!”
“Die a horrible death,” added Phineas.
“My question is what can I do, Phineas. How to convince him he is wrong, not only risking his life, but the lives of others around him.”
“You are a compassionate physician. You will be at his bedside at the end offering comfort.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.