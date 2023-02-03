“Are you kidding me! Trump’s digital trading cards do not even include a piece of TOPS gum!”
“What’cha talking about, dude?” asked Phineas.
“The Trump-a-saurus, the self-proclaimed presidential contender, is now selling imaginary trading cards with his likeness.”
“He’s not very well liked these days.”
“Anyway, and I heard this on the radio, so I do not have a visual, and probably do not want that in my brain. I heard Trump’s minions created a couple of these imaginary cards with Trump’s head on a superhero’s muscular body or in hunting gear and a gun. How gross is that?”
“Let me get this straight. Trump is hawking something called NFTs ...”
“Non-fungible tokens,” I clarified.
“... With his image, but to what end? Raise defense money for a round of federal indictments?”
“If the crypto market could not become even more of a smarmy mess with Sam Bankman-Fried now extradited from Bermuda to answer for his company’s colossal collapse, and under some very suspicious circumstances.”
“I heard upwards of $8 billion of lost value,” replied Phineas.
“How much money do you guess Trump has garnered from his all too easily duped followers?”
“$4.4 million down the proverbial drain from folks who likely don’t have a lot of money to waste.”
“Reminds me of Tammy and Jim Baker’s get rich scheme,” I added.
“At least Tammy could sing.”
“And even when the value of these cards tanked, Trump was able to make money.”
“What was it that he was famous for saying?”
“OPM: other people’s money,” answered Phineas. “Don’t put your own money at risk.”
“I cannot believe Trump can look in the mirror without busting our laughing about yet another episode of his famous ‘Pull The Wool Over Their Eyes,’ show.”
“So, we’ve got Trump’s insanity and the Russians have Putin who says: 'I will make war on Ukrainians, but don’t you dare to fire a shot at me, or I’ll nuke you.'”
“You know Moscow is less than a hundred miles from the prior Ukrainian border.”
“Back to our own lunatic. Can anyone really believe Trump’s behavior is in any way orbiting the sun in a presidential solar system?”
“The next time Trump visits The Big Apple someone should escort him to Bellevue for a well-deserved psych exam.”
“He would out do Jack Nicholson’s performance in the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
“Okay. So, we have an ex-president making yet another play for perhaps 50 million people’s money and votes, after announcing another presidential run, while facing a slew of criminal charges from various New York prosecutors, Justice Department officials, and a well-organized January 6th Commission. He is insatiable.”
“I wonder what Trump does at a buffet after he’s piled his plate full to overflowing?”
“He encircles the plate with breadsticks and adds another layer of food.”
“And pays for the meal with money from the sale of his ludicrous digital trading cards.
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
