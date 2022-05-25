GREG KUJALA
“Evangelicals for Trump! Have they lost their way? Will they now wander in the proverbial Sinai wilderness for four decades?”
“What are you going on about, Phineas?” I asked.
“Supposed Christians are blurring the religious-political separation, playing spiritual songs intended for church meetings at Trump MAGA rallies.”
“That’s not so bad.”
“They are endorsing a multiple divorcee, philanderer, cosmic scale liar, and all-around treasonous person who visited houses of worship during his election campaign only to court gullible evangelicals for their support and votes.” Phineas had run out of negative descriptors to string together and was slightly out of breath.
“I understand your point, Phineas, and I am just as astonished that so many supposedly good —although likely not very much on the critical thinker scale people — are advocating for Trump. I view this as reminiscent of the public support for Mussolini prior to World War II, who was widely viewed as a strong leader, never mind his evil ways.”
“Don’t folks see that the separation of church and state is a critical polarizing dynamic that allows neither to achieve absolute ascendency?”
“The tension between yin and yang keeps things mostly moving down the center of the road, Phineas.”
“But Trump was the one who asked his generals if they couldn’t just shoot the people protesting outside the White House!”
“Our generals proved themselves lightyears smarter than their commander in chief that day, thank God.”
“Even if the prosecutors in New York and the January 6th Commission congress persons get their collective acts together and charge Trump with something and put him away, Trump’s power is such that he could easily endorse a nut like Kevin McCarthy or Ron DeSantis to carry the Trump torch and continue the lies and deceit into the next election.”
“Okay, Phineas. You have strayed from your initial tirade about inappropriately blending church and state. I personally do not see the need for my priest or your preacher, rabbi, or mullah to spout political opinions from their altars. I say there are plenty of good lessons to remind congregants about improving their daily lives without promoting negativity.”
“Are you saying keep the services in a house of God and run political rallies in the streets or civic centers?” asked Phineas.
“Pretty much. I was further informed by the Fresh Air episode last night in which Dave Davies interviewed Ruth Graham. Very interesting and somewhat scary stuff,” I added.
“Are you referring to preachers behind pulpits exhorting their parishioners to resist the tyranny of the medical elite advocating COVID vaccinations, wearing masks, distancing, and even forcing closure of indoor church worship to prevent the spread of COVID and to keep people alive?”
“Despite best efforts, over a million Americans have died from COVID, Phineas. Stupid and largely preventable,” I replied.
“Have you heard ‘Waymaker’ that is getting so much airplay in this crossover world of theology and politics?”
“I have not, but after the hearing its impact described on Fresh Air, I should.”
“Let me know.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.