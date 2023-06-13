“Phineas, do you remember that episode of ‘The Outer Limits’ in which a man is selected to undergo major plastic surgery to transform him into an apparent alien? He then arrived on Earth and was to frighten humankind into unifying against the threat then being tolerant of each other and creating a crisis allowing for World peace.”
“It was back in the '60s, if I recall correctly.”
“Yes. Then the supposed alien became ill and was dying, but not before tracing a cross on his wife’s forehead, letting her know who he really was.”
“You’re right! A very touching ending. Rod Serling’s voice over at the end asked why universal acceptance would have to wait for an alien invasion and could not be possible now. But what brought that episode to mind?”
“I was reading in the Post about Pride Month celebrations and the LGTBQ community. It struck me that mankind has its hands full simply accepting young women with blue hair and Tennessee men in drag into our comfort zone: et vivere, reservate, live and let live.”
“Wouldn’t many of us have a hissy fit if a real Spider from Mars arrived looking for an audience with President Biden?” asked Phineas spreading his arms, his hands in claws.
“Suspicious would not even come close to covering the emotions that would erupt.”
“Who would we want to make first contact with the Martian? I vote for an adolescent girl with gay parents,” offered Phineas.
“Remember the movie with Amy Adams who made first contact with an alien race and communicated with finger tracings?”
“I think we’d do better with strange aliens than we do with men and women of our race who challenge our current sexual norms,” replied Phineas.
“How so?”
“There is a strong fear component related to discordant people, ones who look one way, but act and proclaim themselves different.”
“Do you think that could be behind the legislation in Texas and Florida trying to enforce birth gender identity on young people who know they are different. I cannot imagine being trapped inside a body that does not reflect your gender or sexual preference. I know I would resist with every ounce of my being if I was caught in such a dilemma.”
“Sounds like you’ve thought about this, my friend.”
“I have not spent a lot of time on this, but it has crossed my mind,” I said shifting somewhat uncomfortably in my seat.
“How can we as a community cope with this deficit of tolerance? I mean, interacting with someone with a very different life view almost never results in any harm.”
“I agree. But I think the possibility of confronting a totally unknown threat is perceived as worse than facing a recognizable danger, like a tiger in the jungle,” I admitted.
“So, you started perusing the Wolf Trap ad about Brandi Carlile and wandered into intergalactic life-style tolerance.”
“That is just the way my mind works, Phineas.”
“Neither good nor bad, my friend, just you.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
