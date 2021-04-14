“How can those legislators in Georgia look themselves in the mirror?” said Phineas folding The Star.
“Are you talking about the law they passed to restrict access to voting, using photo ID’s? I agree it is one step from Jim Crow and Poll Taxes.”
“Making it a criminal offense to offer someone a bottle of water, they should be ashamed.”
“I tell you Phineas, I’ll bet every last one of the Georgia Republican legislators consider themselves good Christian people.”
“Which they are not by their actions. Have they heard about the good Samaritan?”
“They must have missed services that day and skipped that chapter in their Bible.”
“I heard someone say that if one person meets and talks with a stranger, regardless of the color of their skin or their cultural or religious background, it is very difficult to be as racist or biased against that person. The stranger becomes a person.”
“It might be possible to have total strangers talk on the phone, then meet in person for coffee, Phineas.”
“I read about a project in the Middle East where Israeli’s and Palestinians meet one on one, talk, and find they have more in common and less to fear. Think about it. Two men with families, children, hopes for them to be safe and healthy, get an education, find a partner, the whole shebang. Does not matter which side of the border the man lives on,” said Phineas.
“I would hate to see whites and blacks devolve any further into racial prejudice and hatred in Georgia,” I said, “I have spent little time in Georgia, but this one item of intolerance, lack of compassion, and misuse of legislative power is sufficient that I will stop eating Georgia peaches, or ever visiting what probably is a beautiful State.”
“Just need to get rid of certain horribly intolerant attitudes,” replied Phineas.
“What are Republican legislators afraid of?”
“I suppose mixing of black and white races is top of their list.”
“But it is OK for the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons to promote blacks and whites playing together on championship teams,” I replied.
“Don’t have to be consistent when big money is in play.”
“Well Georgia went for Biden in 2020 and Stacey Abrams has a huge organization and is working hard to be the next Governor.”
“That will be a welcome sea change, won’t it.”
“Somethings have got to change, or we’ll never get off square one in race relations.”
“Changes start locally. Winchester has done a good job of moving forward on race and gender issues.”
“But other localities such as Arkansas have fallen into the pit on transsexual health care for children and adolescents. Asa Hutchinson’s explanations were lame and dated. I am surprised he could utter those words in defense of his knuckle brained colleagues.”
“Why certain people believe they need to stick their noses into other people’s personal business is beyond me.”
“I am tired of the same old, same old.”
“Amen to that, brother.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
I'm tired of the same old, same old lies from Marxist!
Agree with Doc. Tell the WHOLE truth. Giving out water? It can be done, just not as an incentive to vote for a particular candidates. Voter id? You need an id for EVERYTHING else in society. Why is it considered such a RACIAL thing? Oh yeah, everything today is racist, if is a different opinion. States will provide FREE ID cards, or bring a utility bill, easy peasy. I am a Christian, and think when everything becomes a race issue-that is EVIL.
Thanks hvacread. I agree 100%
“I am tired of the same old, same old.”
Then maybe stop ignoring the complete story and putting forth the same narrative over and over... [rolleyes]
https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/general_politics/april_2021/election_integrity_62_don_t_think_voter_id_laws_discriminate
The Left... never letting facts get in their way...
Once again more unfactual rhetoric. And now you have tried to mix the teaching of Christ into it. If you think what has been done in Georgia to keep elections fair and free and give everyone and equal chance at having their voice heard. Maybe you should look at Mr. Biden's home state of Delaware's voting laws. And may I just add that the Washington Post gave Mr Biden four Pinocchio's for the lies he uttered about the new voting laws in Georgia
