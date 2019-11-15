Phineas: Does contents of phone chat rise to level of impeachment?
GREG KUJALA
My kitchen door banged open. Phineas walked in already commenting on recent events, “What will they accomplish with this impeachment business?”
“It is an important, constitutionally mandated duty for the Congress to address,” I replied, not even looking up from my book.
“It will suck all the air out of Washington and prevent Congress from addressing really important issues such as improving infrastructure, health care, immigration, or the budget.”
I paused. “Let us imagine I told one of my patients I needed him to look into the activities of a person running for mayor that I do not support and reminded him that I had not yet refilled his medication; just imagine.” I smiled and continued, “No one would be recording our conversation. It would be unlikely I would be reported to the State Medical Board.”
“You would be totally out of line holding your patient’s medications hostage for a political favor!” Phineas exclaimed. “But is it necessary to go all the way to impeachment?”
“So, Phineas, you are suggesting a rap on presidential knuckles or perhaps a congressional non-binding resolution rebuking the president? The laws governing such presidential maleficence are clear. House action is required.”
“And you believe the Republican-controlled Senate will take up the articles of impeachment from the House and put the president on trial?”
“Yes, I do.”
“Don’t you remember the nonsense that went on when President Clinton was impeached and how the Senate was unsuccessful in that trial?”
“President Clinton’s failing was to lie about his relations with Monica Lewinsky, not a matter of national security.”
Phineas scratched his head. “How did President Trump compromise his position as president and endanger national security in his conversation with President Zelensky?”
“President Trump used congressionally approved foreign aid as leverage for a personal, political favor and in doing so implicitly gave President Zelensky a chit for a future presidential concession.”
“You make it seem so serious. President Trump said it was a pleasant conversation.”
“I am sure he thought that. Have you read the transcript?”
“I have not.”
“Tit for tat and strong-arm tactics are business as usual for President Trump. That he views many of his actions as reasonable and that he did nothing wrong have been, unfortunately, nonsense. He crossed the line when he froze that money for Ukraine or sent Rudy Giuliani, his personal attorney to dig up political dirt on Hunter and Joe Biden. He mingled personal gain with presidential responsibilities.”
“Reasonable people can agree to disagree.”
“Not when facts demand congressional action to defend our country against foreign interference.”
“Now I’m all for protecting the USA. I just wish President Trump had not asked China to investigate Joe Biden.”
“I want more State Department witnesses to snub Pompeo’s blanket refusals and testify.”
“Forget absolute immunity for White House staffers.”
“President Trump just does not get it. He has had plenty of opportunities to hold his tongue and Twittering, curb his tendencies for deals with untoward tactics, or disrespecting others.”
“Old bad habits die hard.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
Yes Phineas, withholding a medication to a patient is not the same example to use, as offering aid to a foreign country.
Evidently Democrats think these countries must take precedence over America. Never put America first, put Russia, or Ukraine, or China, etc. Don't focus on our countries needs, dusrupt congress with collusions, & impeachment, while our countries needs aren't met. Yeah Phineas keep taking your medication, while surgery is withheld, & your malady is never repaired. Put a bandaid on it.
Our "country's needs" surely do not include a president who
Intimidates witnesses
Blocks key testimony
Ignores subpoenas
Conceals documents? I hope not. I agree that our needs have been ignored for a good long while, for eight years and more by Mitch McConnell...any outrage about our "country's needs" being ignored there?
Innocent people don't act like this mob boss in chief.
Poor Phineas, he starts out with at least some correct knowledge, then, whoever this guy is, misleads him with standard Democrat talking points, and he promptly believes him. I believe Phineas needs a new friend.
The democrats must attack the President when he goes after maleficence of a leading Democrat. He might otherwise be embolden to go after Hillary for more of the same maleficence...
I'm thinking you meant malfeasance? In any case, the country should go after the person they hired to do a job and who ignores the company's interests in favor of his own.
