“Hi Phineas. I remembered you writing to your mother last year and thought I would give it a try.”
“I wanted to thank you for your suggestions, speak from the heart and not try to get all flowery. She loved it. So, what is your approach?”
“I thought I would thank her for all the things she taught me to advance my formal education and taught by example in terms of life lessons.”
“Like what? I’d guess she read books to you and taught you your alphabet and numbers.”
“More than you would know. I was reading, if you can call it that, the story lines of picture books before I was in kindergarten.”
“So Dick and Jane were a bit tame in first grade, huh?”
“They were lame, you must admit. She and I read about fruits and vegetable characters almost every night before bed. In fact, I wrote a short book about the little cherry who could not find a friend to play with.”
“How sad!”
“Oh, he eventually teamed with a plum. I cannot recall what adventures they got into, but all good.”
“What life lessons did she pass on?”
“Definitely hard work has its own rewards. I ironed handkerchiefs, napkins, pillowcases before graduating to sheets.”
“She ironed sheets? What about tablecloths?”
“I was probably ironing pants and shirts in third grade. She taught me canning peaches and green beans that my sister and brother picked. She was big on Bread and Butter and Curried pickles. Me not so much. One time she said, ‘If you don’t want to slice cucumbers then leave!’ I got halfway up the block before her voice, like the hand that Bill Cosby’s mom grabbed him with, reached out and hauled me back."
“Did she teach you to cook, anything except how to slice cucumbers?”
“Pea soup and biscuits, stuffing a turkey, and corned beef brisket, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, and onions for Saint Patty’s dinner. And pies with scratch crust. Toll House cookies that served me well in college.
Then there was the summer I cleaned mortar from bricks for a penny a piece. She made a patio and I bought ten used science fiction books for a dime apiece every week at Cow Town, New Jersey."
“Any other anecdotes?”
“Well, the new elementary school installed swings and a sliding board, but the whole area was a mud pit after a rain. Mom went to school board meetings requesting a gravel base to no avail.”
“I doubt she let it go.”
“Mom called the gravel pit and ordered two truckloads delivered to the playground with the bill sent to the School Board.”
“The husbands spread it out and no one said anything?”
“You got it.”
“Not all happy days, knowing you, my friend.”
“I chewed many mouthfuls of soap, sent to my room and was fanny thwacked for serious defiance.”
“But you survived and learned, didn’t you, my upstanding member of society?”
All due my loving and caring mother, Phineas.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
