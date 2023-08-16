GREG KUJALA
Phineas sipped his coffee. “I’m used to the dogs across the street barking at people walking their dogs at six o’clock every morning, the trucks using their Jake brakes on 37, the helicopters passing over my house on their way to the medical center, even the construction at the Westminster Canterbury site, the occasional, unnecessarily loud motorcycle going up the street, but the kicker today was the low flying airplane buzzing our neighborhood that got me out of bed.”
“I hear what you are saying, Phineas, but I have nothing to offer you, unless you are going to sell your home and move into a quiet ten-acre plot in the county,” I replied.
“It wasn’t this noisy when I moved in,” complained Phineas.
“That was back in the early nineties.”
“Before the helicopter flights and the morning truck traffic really picked up.”
“The medical center has grown, and I suppose visits to the Emergency Room for serious trauma on Route 81 require helicopter transport,” I added. “I am a relatively quiet person.”
“Didn’t you put an addition onto your home thirty years ago? When did the construction crew start banging nails?”
I shifted uneasily in the booth. “You are correct, Phineas. We also had to bring in a crane loaded jack hammer to dig the basement portion of the addition. That was very noisy, thumping for hours.”
Phineas recalled his neighbor had also built a home on the lot adjacent to Phineas’ property. “They blasted out the basement for that house then a trench to the street for the sewer line as well. The quilt of steel threads did not damper the sound at all. That went on for weeks, then the trucks rolled in. Musta been twenty truckloads bringing in topsoil for their yard.”
“Building a house is a noisy proposition but you should not have to contend with that noise now all the lots are built on in your neighborhood.”
“I hope Winchester doesn’t turn into a Fairfax with all the congestion and traffic,” worried Phineas.
“I am afraid we two are coming close to curmudgeon-hood, Phineas.”
“Bah, humbug on all the noise polluters,” smirked Phineas.
“You have a point. Things in Winchester are louder. This community is larger and perhaps more diverse. There is one sound I do enjoy however, the trains passing through.”
“What about the poor people who live along the tracks. Four in the morning is no time for such a loud horn.”
“I understand trains are regulated to sound their horns before each road crossing, but I do wonder why it must be so loud. I live a couple miles from the tracks and the sound is loud in my bedroom.”
“Probably one size fits all, whether out on the prairie or downtown Winchester,” replied Phineas.
“I was warned about the Apple Blossom Parade and the festival tent music before I purchased a home. People do leave town to escape the noisy festivities.”
“I consider Apple Blossom a joyful, cheerful soundscape, not noise.”
