GREG KUJALA
“Putin needs a good whuppin’.”
“And who do you suggest will extend this instructive beating to Mr. Putin, Phineas?”
“I’ll do it! Just get that KGB has-been over here. I’ll be glad to oblige.”
“You know that is never going to happen. Putin is not a has-been. I suspect he is at the top of his game with more tricks up his sleeves than you or I could imagine.”
“Someone should put him in his place. He reminds me of that bully in high school who crumpled once his nose was bloodied.”
“High school reprobates are not in Putin’s league, Phineas. We cannot even find a way to deal with our own orange topped miscreant. Violence is not the answer, never is. I suggest we find non-violent solutions for Putin and meeny-me, Trump.”
“It’s hilarious that librarians are going to stick it to Trump for tearing up papers.”
“Better than when Elliot Ness got Al Capone on tax evasion!” I added.
“But back to Mr. P and his oversized ego. President Biden’s done a good job speaking out, anticipating Putin’s lies, and organizing a coalition with proactive responses.”
“It’s a battle of words. Disinformation is one of Putin’s main weapons. One hundred and fifty thousand soldiers on Ukraine’s border, but Putin claims he is not planning to invade.”
“That’s an expensive gambit,” replied Phineas. “Does Russia have the cash to fund this kind of one-sided war game?”
“I heard his minions have spread the lie the Ukrainians are assembling a nuclear weapon to deploy against Russian troops.”
“They probably ordered the parts from Nuc’s Are Us and Amazon Prime delivered it overnight,” scoffed Phineas.
“But seriously, Phineas, no one has really addressed the horrible truths about invasion and war. Invasion sounds so neat, so sanitized, as if Russian troops could invade by pushing Ukrainian defenders into a side street. People die in horrible ways during war. Grandma and Grandpa die defending their homes as Russian tanks grind their bodies into the dirt. One man’s loving wife and her baby in his crib are crushed by bedroom walls as the bombs fall. There is no good or gentle way to fight a war. Those not ripped to pieces by bullets from a Kalashnikov, survive only to die of disease and starvation.”
“You make it sound so messy. I imagine most Americans think of the battles within World of Warcraft as reflecting reality.”
“The sterile and painless battles in those video games cannot begin to communicate the terror of injury and death on a real battlefield,” I said. “Other than 9-11 here and our soldiers overseas, we have been fortunate to avoid the real horrors of war.”
“That’s why we call them video games.”
“Putin may believe the invasion will go his way like a video game.”
“Russian mothers will cry real tears after receiving the bodies of their dead sons.”
“Mothers of dead children, whether Russian or Ukrainian, will cry just as inconsolably as any American mother,” I offered.
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
