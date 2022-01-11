“Phineas, don’t you see Dr. Murphy for your lung condition?”
“Yes, I do.”
“We received a letter that Dr. Murphy will be changing his practice to doing only Sleep Lab consults. You will have to find a new Pulmonologist.”
“I was given some names and have called Dr. Hyne’s office who said they’d accept me.”
“I suspect this will be difficult for both you and Dr. Murphy. You having to establish with a new physician and Dr. Murphy having to leave his patients, many of whom he has provided care for years, through really difficult illnesses.”
“Care’s a good term for our relationship. The physician-patient relationship is not a business arrangement. It’s closer to a parent providing for a loved one.”
“A number of physicians retired at year’s end such as Doctors Bender, Doering, Winter, Gemma, Kitchin, and Lizer. I am going to have to say good bye to one of my physicians, who is also a close friend. Fortunately, I believe our friendship will continue,” I added.
“I’m focusing on transferring records and scheduling a new patient visit to review my medical issues. I’m increasingly short of breath when I work. I don’t want to be laid off.”
I could tell Phineas was very apprehensive. “Maybe it is time for a new look into your complaints. Dr. Hynes could repeat the tests you have had before to determine if things have changed.”
“I’ll do tests, perhaps pulmonary therapy, or a new medicine, but I don’t like taking pills,” said Phineas.
“There may be a medication you could receive by infusion, into your vein, perhaps given as infrequently as every three months.”
“And it will cost a fortune,” added an anxious Phineas.
“True enough, my friend, but the cost for many new medications are augmented by patient support funds. Dr. Hynes will have to determine the proper course of therapy for you and address the cost issue later.” Perhaps my words were raising new concerns.
“No sense fretting about it now,” said Phineas, putting on the brave face. “I feel bad that some friends have told me their physician is retiring, but when they call another practice they are shocked to be told the practice does not accept Medicare.”
I shook my head. “Certainly, a very challenging situation. I am not well informed about the scope of that problem. I do know physicians affiliated with Valley Health are accepting Medicare.”
“You accept Medicare, don’t you?”
“Absolutely. I am in the aging person business, Phineas. I consider so many Medicare patients my friends. I wish allowable charges were higher than they are. We did receive a tiny increase some time ago which helped.”
“Just enough to keep you on board, I’ll bet,” added Phineas with a smile.
“Well I and most Rheumatologists did not go into practice just for the money.”
“You do your best to care for patients when you are with them. At the end of the month you worry about the money.”
“Thanks for that vote of confidence.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
