Phineas came into my kitchen, calmer than usual. He sat down, and asked, “Can I run this by you? Feel free to chime in if you have any suggestions.”
“What is it? I asked.
“I wanted to get fancy about my response to the end of Roe, I thought I’d try to put my thoughts to a rendition to ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.’ You know, goodbye Roe versus Wade, with sincere apologies to Bernie Taupin and Sir Elton John.”
“Ok, but I like the song just as it is. I am just as frustrated as are you. I have to agree with Nancy Pelosi and President Biden about getting the Democratic vote out to change things. There are more Democrats than Republicans when you come down to it. We need to win both the popular and Electoral College votes. So, let me hear your opus.”
Ahem, ahem.” Phineas cleared his throat and began to sing.
What are we going to do?
Where are we going to land?
I’ve got to get involved,
Should have known it’d get out of hand.
They now want to stop contraception,
Take gay marriage away.
I’m not gonna sit while more grief comes our way
This girl’s too young to just give up,
On hope.
Aha Ahaa.
So goodbye Roe versus Wade,
The right to abortion is gone.
Dobbs and Mississippi versus Jackson
Six people, all wearing black.
Back to coat-hanger days and the fear
Maybe the day after pills
Oh, the judges decided the future lies
Beyond compassionate care.
Aha, Ahaa.
Where will you try to go now?
They’ll prevent us in every way.
It’ll take a couple of friends who can help you
Take you there and back that day.
Maybe you’ll find a replacement,
There are many good docs still around,
Loving folks, with mercy in their hearts
Finding you waiting
Before their clinic shuts down.
Aha, Ahaa.
So goodbye Roe versus Wade,
It’s the States now deciding your fate.
We can’t all move to a new state,
I’m going back to live with my mom.
We all need to register and vote the bums out,
The small minority that did this to us.
Oh, I’ve finally decided my future lies
Beyond this small-minded fuss.
Aha, Ahaa.
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
