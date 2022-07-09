Phineas and I were seated on the Metro, going to see the new exhibit at the East Wing Gallery. A woman boarded our car and sat down across the aisle from Phineas. She was wearing a bright pink T-shirt on which was printed, "MAGA, Trump in 2024."
I glanced over, read the words, and smiled, having listened to the January 6th hearings. I thought, “There’s no way Trump will be out on the street in 2024,” having heard the testimony from Ms. Hutchinson.
Mister impulsive, Phineas, however, blurted out, “You’re really wearing that shirt!”
“Phineas,” I whispered, “Be polite, dude.”
The woman turned to face Phineas and asked, “What’s wrong with my shirt, sir?”
I thought “sir” was way too polite but held my tongue.
“Excuse me ma’am,” continued Phineas, “But have you been watching the January 6th hearings?”
“I don’t have time for that nonsense, young man,” she replied. “It’s all one-sided, fake news.”
Phineas could not let it go. “I respectively disagree. I have learned a lot of things listening to witness testimony. These people are under oath. What about Ms. Hutchinson?”
“I don’t know who that person would be and don’t care to know what fantasy she was spewing. I am too busy to waste my time watching those hearings.”
I was amazed the poor woman was responding to my friend’s badgering with such a civil tone.
Phineas charged on, oblivious of the possibility that he could be insulting the woman. “Mark Meadows, President Trump’s chief of staff, was informed by Ms. Hutchinson that some in the mob marching from the Ellipse were toting weapons. Meanwhile, Trump ordered the magnetometers be removed to allow them to march to the Capitol with their rifles, Glock pistols, mace, bear spray, and wearing armored vests!”
“All within their Second Amendment rights.”
I was now holding Phineas’ left arm to keep him seated.
“Hutchinson told Meadows the mob was chanting, “Hang Pence, but he ignored her. Meanwhile, Trump said Pence deserved it because he wouldn’t do what was right.” Phineas took a breath, then continued, “Mr. Cipollone the White House counsel, told Meadows there would be bloodshed, loss of life, and multiple legal charges if Trump didn’t tell the mob to stop their assault on the Capitol. People did die at the hands of that mob.”
“I’m sure President Trump had good reasons to allow the march on the Capitol to continue.”
“An enraged Trump wrestled with the Secret Service officer who refused to drive him to the Capitol.”
“Sounds like that Secret Service man didn’t know who his boss was.”
“What about Meadows, Giuliani, and some Congressmen requesting presidential pardons. They knew what they had done was wrong!”
The train slowed. The woman stood and turned to Phineas. “Young man you have swallowed that nonsense hook, line, and sinker. President Trump was trying to stop the steal,” she walked to the door.
“Thank her for speaking with you,” I said, “Be gracious.”
Phineas was deflated. “MAGA indeed! Go Liz Cheney.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
