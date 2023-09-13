“Phineas, would you be interested in taking a ride with me to pick up a couple paintings that Lauri Bridgeforth has photographed for my art book?”
“Sure, as long as we can take a detour to V-Square for a beer,” replied Phineas.
“That red pickup has been spewing black soot for a couple blocks. Now he is turning onto Cork Street,” I exclaimed.
“Wait for more smoke out of his dual candy cane exhaust pipes on the back of his cab as he goes up the hill,” replied Phineas.
“Here it comes. I can hardly see ahead of us now.”
“I can’t make out the numbers on his license plate, just that he’s from West Virginia.”
“Now he is turning onto Braddock Street belching more smelly, black diesel fumes.”
“I suppose there are major particulates in that diesel exhaust,” observed Phineas.
“Oh great, look at what is approaching up Cork Street.”
“Another smoke blaster. That black truck has been in more than a couple accidents.”
“Great, now he is turning onto Indian Alley, just where we are headed,” I said.
“Lord, what a black cloud he’s trailing.”
“I am going to stop here and allow the smoke to dissipate a bit. I cannot see Wolfe Street.”
“At least we can see Lauri’s parking lot. That’s where we’re going, right?”
“Yes. This should take just a couple minutes.”
“Back to the diesel smoke monsters. The black pickup also had dual candy canes, but all I can see is another West Virginia plate.”
“I need to call City Hall and investigate whether a call to them would be of any value.”
“You mean to notify the police to stop the polluters? Are there any laws on the books to force an exhaust inspection and to correct the problem?” asked Phineas.
“When I lived in Delaware the annual motor vehicle inspection required exhaust, not just brakes and headlights testing,” I said pulling into a parking slot.
“Winchester would do well to implement exhaust standards. Air quality has been a problem for years given the old O’Sullivan plant on Valley Avenue.”
“I remember a few years back Blue Ridge Youth Soccer Association was advising coaches to limit soccer practice on certain poor air quality days,” I said as we walked to the studio.
Phineas helped me load the paintings into my Highlander. “Poor air quality in Winchester due to invisible gasses is one thing, but remember how much smog there was a few weeks back due to the Canadian wildfires?”
“Yes. Particulates were off the chart,” I replied.
“It was a real challenge to wash that crud off my car.”
I took my ticket and pulled into the parking garage. We got out and hoofed it over to V-Square in the 90-degree heat. “Pretty muggy today. I would like it to rain for a couple days.”
Phineas held the back door for me, and we entered the refreshingly cool restaurant. We bellied up to the bar, “This is the smell I like. Steak grilling in the kitchen.”
“Cheers."
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
