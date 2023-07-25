GREG KUJALA
“Phineas, take a look at this letter from State Farm. They want to increase my auto insurance premium to cover underinsured and uninsured drivers.”
“Who thought that up.”
“Evidently our elected state officials in Richmond thought it a good idea to line the pockets of State Farm agents at our expense.”
Phineas took the letter, read it, and commented, “How are people currently driving without their own accident insurance? I was not able to start driving my dad’s car until I could pay for my portion of the insurance.”
“Same deal with me,” replied Phineas, “I worked at the car wash to make the money, had to pay for my gas as well.”
“Do you think I am a whiner for objecting to this added expense? You know, I may already pay for uninsured coverage, I will check my policy.”
“Yeah. This looks like a ‘send to all clients’ type of letter, and no, I don’t think you are whining. People should be responsible for their actions.”
“This reminds me of Trump complaining about his court date ...”
“Court dates,” injected Phineas, “He’s got at least two indictments so far.”
“I believe his Georgia malfeasance is a third coming up soon.”
“Its pretty obvious Trump illegally stored secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.”
“Plus, he refused to turn them over to the Justice Department.”
“He paraded them around to his pals, trying to impress them after he lost the election: Here, grab this folder, see the ‘Top Secret’ printed in red on the top of the page? It’s ok because I am the President and can share these with whomever I wish.”
“But he was no longer President and shouldn’t have had the documents in the first place. Trump cannot tolerate the reality that he is now just another Joe like the rest of us commoners and must be held accountable for his actions.”
“And you know who is another big, fat whiner?” chuckled Phineas.
“Putin.”
“Right on. The jerk starts a war, wants the Ukrainians to roll over and play dead, but when they bloody the dictator’s nose and put up an impressive resistance, Putin cries foul and threatens to nuke Ukraine.”
“And now he is destroying the silos in Odessa and blocking the export of much needed grain through the Black Sea, grain bound for the starving people of Africa,” added Phineas.
“Putin and Trump are just a couple of bullies who think the rules don’t apply to them.”
“Putin invaded Ukraine, Trump incited those nutheads to riot and trash the Capitol.”
“They must have pockets full of ‘get out of jail free’ cards.”
“No one’s gonna take them. I’m surprised the Russian Oligarchs are putting up with Putin’s war. It’s an embarrassment and criminal.”
“They are just as lily-livered as the head honchos of the Republican Party.”
“Trump should not be on their dance card.”
“Erase DeSantis while you’re at it. You launched all this from one insurance letter?”
“Just how I roll.”
