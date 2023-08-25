GREG KUJALA
“I pity the fool who voted for Trump, double pity the fool who voted for him a second time, and pity the three times fool who will vote for Trump in a primary.”
“Whoa, my friend. I have not been present for one of your legendary outbursts for a long time.”
“What’s it gonna take? We all know at some basic level that he is a crook. He is out-crooking Nixon.”
“As I recall, Nixon also called some of the allegations a witch hunt, which he strenuously denied, perhaps even after he resigned his Presidency,” I added. “The special prosecutor was vindicated in time and Nixon had not a leg to stand on as regards the charges.”
“Trump, however, thrives on controversy, hyperbole and just plain lies,” said Phineas. “I’ll bet there are no mirrors in his rooms.”
“Be that it may, Phineas, there are four substantial indictments against Trump, and they will certainly cut into his campaigning time.”
“You know, I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that the U.S. Constitution does not prevent a convicted felon from serving as president.”
“Innocent until proven guilty, Phineas. These indictments have a long time coming and the documentation is massive,” I replied.
“I spoke with Eileen right after the fateful election in 2016. She was 100% sure Trump would not last his first year. She had that much faith in the U.S. judicial system.”
“Justice grinds on extremely slowly, especially in the case of the rich and powerful, but justice grinds on and on and in the end, it is worth the wait, however frustrating it has been.”
“I love it that some very influential persons such as Chris Christie and Bill Barr have put daylight between themselves and Trump,” exclaimed Phineas.
“Certainly, those men have put their popularity with the Trump base at risk. They may be playing the long game. After the trials start the flavor of the Republican primaries should change a bit.”
“I can’t imagine the base holding together once the judicial system starts to air Trumps very dirty laundry.”
“You never should underestimate the roughly fifty million voters who heard much of it already, watched the January 6th insanity, and continue to listen to the man claim he is the victim of a witch hunt orchestrated by the deep state and the weaponized judicial system,” I replied.
“At some point the Trump barge will have taken on so much dirty water that it will list and hopefully sink into the swamp he advocated draining.”
“I have this mental image from the Scorpion King movie when the evil one falls into the moat and is consumed by the scarabs.”
“Or how about when Gollum is dissolving in the molten lava still holding his precious aloft,” added Phineas.
“What a way to go.”
“The really sad thing is that Trump will cost our country a fortune prosecuting him through his delay tactics.”
“And that he will drag people down with him.”
“Trump certainly doesn’t care.”
