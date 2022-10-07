“It’s all over the news. Trump’s rat’s nest of lies has been at least partially exposed.” Phineas was glowing with glee.
“It certainly would explain a lot if it were all true. I recall Trump advocating using OPM quite a lot.”
“You mean using other people’s money to finance his nefarious schemes?”
“Exactly,” I replied.
“You and I would never inflate our assets to bilk a bank or mortgage company.”
“To him it is just a way of doing business.”
“How many other schemes has he got going?” I asked.
“Remember how he bilked local tile installation companies in Atlantic City. They ran into the Trumpian wall of attorneys and I’ll bet they received pennies on the dollar for their work.”
“There was talk about finagling with the Bank in Germany and the overpayment by a Russian oligarch for one of Trump’s Florida palaces,” added Phineas.
“What exactly qualifies as money laundering? Who is the crook in such a scheme?”
“How much money does a person need? I know you are not advocating life as a Buddhist monk.”
“I play Power Ball and Mega Millions, but my list of places to spend it on includes WMRA for a Winchester booster tower, University of Delaware for salary support and an addition for Penny Hall.”
“You were a Geology major, weren’t you?”
“And I loved it.”
"Then there’s the men’s and women’s shelters, purchasing a chunk of land in Winchester City for low-cost housing accessible to food stores, a good skate park to be supervised by Winchester Parks and Recreation, Winchester Public Schools for salary enhancement so fewer good teachers go over mountain to Loudoun County, and money for the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Obviously winning the lottery is crucial, but I am a very positive thinker.”
“A huge list.”
“I already mentioned to you my idea of using the Virginia tax windfall to construct brick and mortar facilities for the homeless."
“Have you written to Putin for a gift? It would go a long way to burnish his stinko reputation.”
Phineas was laughing out loud.
"I had not considered that,” I smiled back.
“So, New York’s Attorney General has started the ball rolling. Are the Feds going to answer with their own list of charges?”
“That Trump was once president, now just a common citizen, should in no way allow him to slime his way out of his treasonous hoarding of national top secrets.”
“Bing, bing, bing, Trump’s Attorneys present their preposterous excuses and bang, bang, bang the Department of Justice shoots them down.”
“Talk of a prime time series!” exclaimed Phineas. “The ratings would be huge.”
“As a comedy, or unbelievable, but true?”
“Trump may need to hire Alex Baldwin to play him.”
“Perhaps Trump needs to construct a Putin style bunker, may come in very handy.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
