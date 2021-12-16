GREG KUJALA
“It’s amazing, we have a $2.6 billion surplus!”
“Governor-elect Youngkin’s pretty little nest egg. I hope he knows what to do with it.”
“He said our taxes were too high and he plans to reduce taxes, perhaps return some money to taxpayers.”
“That’s one way to get rid of the extra cash.”
“By Virginia State statute, we cannot carry such an enormous surplus,” interjected Phineas.
“Folks would welcome the cash back to their wallets, but Americans tend to spend extra money on random stuff, whether they need it or not,” I pointed out.
“How about spending the surplus to build brick and mortar facilities for homeless Virginians and staff these sites with social workers to support people getting back to school or back to work?”
“Like WATTS and the Mission are trying to do here? How much would that cost the state?” I asked.
“I’ll bet you could build a warm, safe, and attractive building for a couple million dollars to provide temporary shelter for the families living day to day on the streets or cared for by the big-hearted people and organizations in Winchester and other communities across the State. Social worker support staff would run another $75,000 per year per site. These professionals could write grants to get clients back on their feet, hook them up with companies needing workers, provide training, and even arrange transportation.” Phineas was on a roll.
“Maybe the new homeless shelter could have a connection with WinTran to take residents to buy food and other necessities,” I added.
“Spending money this way would return tax dollars to Virginians, because we have to bear the cost of feeding and sheltering our fellow, homeless Virginians either way.”
“That would certainly be a more organized mechanism to provide dependable assistance for people in need.”
“And once they’re back in the work force, perhaps able to afford their own places, they will be paying taxes themselves,” said Phineas. He was excited at the prospect of a long-term solution, not piecemeal and temporary for all who need it.
“So how do we get this from an idea to a physical structure with support of the local governments?”
“Our officials in Winchester or in conjunction with Frederick and Clarke County need to do the research and write a proposal to Governor Youngkin for a slice of the $2.6 billion pie.”
“Find land and a location accessible to schools and stores, which can be integrated into the community,” I offered.
“Perhaps an architectural firm can design a building to be replicated across Virginia to reduce start-up costs in other communities.”
“Someone in Richmond must have data showing where homeless Virginians are located.”
“The State could reach out to these localities with the model that has worked in Winchester,” said Phineas.
“Mr. Youngkin could assign someone this project even before he takes office; hit the ground running.”
“A better way to return value to all Virginians than a few hundred dollars for more tchotchkes to clutter up our homes.”
