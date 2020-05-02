GREG KUJALA
I questioned my friend on Face Time. “Did you hear Trump wanted to suspend Congress, to push through his political appointees without review?
“I did not catch that one. Wouldn’t surprise me that Trump’d try a Boris Johnson move.”
“Mitch McConnell had a few choice words about that insulting end run.”
“I wish someone would convince Trump how dangerous his Tweets are that support people protesting the six-foot spacing and the need to wear facial protection. Their economic concerns are valid, but someone is going to contract Covid-19 and end up on a ventilator from that nonsense.
“His ludicrous comments about injecting or ingesting disinfectants to combat Covid were so dangerous.”
“Like yelling fire in a movie theatre! Why anyone listens to our President about Covid is beyond me. His uninformed positions change so frequently, I’m sure Dr. Fauci’s head is spinning,” replied Phineas.
“We are all suffering in this new era of social distancing and economic hardship, but we need to protect each other, or Covid will rebound with a vengeance. We in Winchester are faring so much better than many other places.”
“Yeah. Look to Harrisonburg or to those poor people in the Richmond nursing home.”
“I was surprised to learn that Virginia is lagging far behind in Corona virus testing.”
“How will we ever get a handle on the true number of infected people out there? People who do not realize they are infected could pass this terribly contagion onto family and friends.” I shook my head is disbelief. “I shudder about people in Richmond and Denver protesting such simple measures as wearing a face mask or keeping the six-foot spacing to protect themselves and others.”
“People are frightened, selfish, and what they can’t see don’t believe exists.”
“I doubt they want to be convinced by a cough and shortness of breath, fever, headache, nausea, chills, muscle aches, sore throat, loss of taste and smell, frostbite digits, followed by the terror of the ventilator.”
“Why can’t Trump just parrot the statements of experts such as Dr. Fauci? “
“He is a populist, always looking to his base, always the narcissist,” replied Phineas.
“Trump projects himself, head back, chin out, looking up, defiant.” I flashed back to a picture of “Il Duce” in my First Book of World War II. “Same defiant expression and posture. To hear Trump’s idea to suspend Congress, a power grab, with the foul smell of dictatorial aspirations. I fear that our men and women in Congress will not recognize this insanity for what it is.”
“We need to raise the alarm now, stand against Trump, then remove Trump from office.”
“Everyone should evaluate all that Pence . . .”
“Mr. wouldn’t wear a mask at Mayo!”
“ . . . and Jared Kushner spout. No medical or Covid expertise between them.”
“Trump complains the deep, dark State conspires against him.”
“Opposition to Trump is very much on the surface and out in the sunshine,” I replied.
“Shine on, my friend, shine on.”
Greg Kujala lives in Winchester.
(1) comment
Sigh, so tired of reading comments blaming Trump for everything, while none are focusing on the source, China. China has been dining on all animals, dogs, cats, anything living, forever, yet now the virus has came from an animal?
All the cancellations, financial loss, separations, huge debt, sickness & death from this virus have one source, China, period. TDS needs a cure because some people can't see anything but Trump while China is left blameless.
Our country has been shutdown by the very country that has profited off of us for years now. America if anything, should be focusing on less importing & manufacturing & dependency on China, & revitalization of our own production. Make America great again, you've seen the payoff now of foreign commerce. Be intelligent enough to focus on the big picture, not hatred of one man.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.