“Phineas, I’m glad the weather cooperated and we could do the Memorial Day run. I am majorly out of shape, unlike you my speed demon friend.”
“Handley’s thousand or so Flags of Honor really choked me up. The Rotary had a wonderful idea and did a great job”
“I’m glad there are events to honor the people who died defending our nation, but some people probably treated this three-day weekend as an opportunity to go to the beach and are oblivious to the significance of the holiday.”
“Heck, I didn’t know it started in the late 1800s until I Googled it.”
“But you did know Memorial Day was intended to commemorate those who died in war.”
“It’s a bit heavier than Veterans Day for sure.”
“I have to go back to World War II to find a family member who paid the ultimate price.”
“You and I grew up in the days of the draft hanging over our heads.”
“And the Draft Lottery; what a concept! They made it into a TV event back in the seventies.”
“I remember running my finger down the list of dates and draft numbers in my dorm. My stomach in my throat as I read that June first, second, and fourth were all in the top ten.”
“Do you remember your number?”
“I’ll bet most guys remember their number. Mine was a safe 265. I sat next to a guy in chemistry class who was numero uno.”
“What’d he do?”
“Showed up for basic training, got his head shaved, put on the gear and ran miles and miles with his loaded pack. And he was not a big, strong, or even mildly athletic guy.”
“They were taking everyone who could walk back then. Gear them up and fly them to Saigon. So, what happened to your classmate?”
“They stopped the draft in the seventies. Don returned to his seat next to me in the chemistry lecture hall with his shaved head, lucky man.”
“Plenty of others weren’t so lucky. Two of the guys on my block went to Nam, only to return in a flag-draped box.”
“I am sorry, Phineas. Were you guys close?”
“High school classmates, played ball together, those kinda things. I never much thought about how wrong the whole thing was. It just was.”
“Someday I would like to hear a history professor discuss the American wars and how men and women responded.”
“You mean whether they enlisted or were drafted?”
“Yes. I would like to know if anyone has analyzed how the societies at the time supported patriotic enlistment or protested as in the late sixties.”
“Do you think there are enlistment differences among the students from Handley, James Wood, Millbrook, and Sherando?”
“Maybe some of them made it their career.”
“How many were killed in Afghanistan, Iraq, or another of the other terrible battlefields?”
“I hope not many.”
“Wouldn’t it be great if no one was added to the Memorial Day role of honor in the coming years?”
Gregory Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
Of the five men in my life: father, husband, and 3 sons, four are veterans. The fifth had a disability and couldn’t serve. He was a Federal employee until he passed away.
There was service in New Guinea during WW 2, Vietnam, South Korea, and the Middle East. Other than my dad who served 32 distinguished years and has passed away, all the others are still living. As an Army wife and Army kid, I know the sacrifices.
365 Memorial Days a year would not be enough for the sacrifices-some the ultimate-made. God Bless them all. 🇺🇸
