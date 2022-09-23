“What an amazing woman! Ruled Great Britain for most of her adult life.”
“Seventy years and beloved by all.”
“Did you catch the TV special about her early adult hood years?”
“Oh, yeah. Drove an ambulance and did truck repairs during World War II.”
“Then King George died suddenly at 58, while Elizabeth was traveling in Africa.”
“Elizabeth returned to England and is promptly crowned Queen Elizabeth II at age 25.”
“I can’t even imagine the gravity of her situation. One moment you are a young woman, the next you are the queen.”
“By all accounts she did a tremendous job, led the monarchy, supported Churchill through the War, installed 15 prime ministers, and was incredibly respected throughout her reign until and after her death at age 96.”
“Can you imagine any of our presidents even coming close to that track record?”
“We’ve had men in charge who couldn’t keep it together for even four years.”
“Our system of government is so different. We expect our leaders to promote themselves, raise piles of money, almost prostituting themselves to get nominated, then we run them through the ringer on their way to winning the general election.”
“And the crazy thing is that even after my man Joe and Kamala won the election, they had to deal with all the crazy people.”
“People without respect for our democratic principles. Self-important fools without any logic or even common sense, relying on bravado and violence to promote their collective agenda.”
“And led by a sociopath who believes the more falsehoods the better.”
“Contrast him with Queen Elizabeth II who was always duty bound with the best interests of Britain and the Commonwealth of Nations foremost in her mind.”
“You’re not saying that Queen Elizabeth’s duties were as complex as those assigned to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are you?”
“Certainly not. Maintaining decorum is critical. Johnson’s parties during the COVID pandemic were reckless and self-indulgent.”
“Much should be said for continuity as well. Queen Elizabeth II served for 70 years. We can point to Robert C. Byrd, Daniel K. Inouye, Patrick J. Leahy, Edward M. Kennedy, and Don Young for their longevity in Congress.”
“But certainly not 70 years.”
“I would be satisfied if our commander in chief could keep his or her nose out of trouble for four years.”
“Our elected leaders are not trained from childhood to be leaders, steeped in honesty and humility.”
“Compassion, empathy, and generosity would go a long way to make a better, perhaps great leader for all Americans.”
“Jimmy Carter possessed those qualities, but he lacked the junk yard dog instinct, and the system ate him alive.”
“As president, Carter was criticized. Look who is revered today.”
“This mystical candidate would have trouble.”
“How so?”
“Almost 50% of those who voted for president supported Trump. Despite all Trump’s peccadilloes, obfuscations, the criminals around him, and ongoing lies.”
“Charles starts his reign under a cloud.”
“We can pray he is up to the task.”
Greg Kujala is a resident of Winchester.
